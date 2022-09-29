NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):
|Thursday
MIAMI DOLPHINS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — MIAMI: OUT: TE Cethan Carter (concussion), TE Hunter Long (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: T Terron Armstead (toe), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), CB Xavien Howard (groin, glute), S Brandon Jones (chest), QB Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle), WR Jaylen Waddle (groin), WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs, toe), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (illness). CINCINNATI: OUT: DT D.J. Reader (knee), TE Drew Sample (knee). QUESTIONABLE: T La'el Collins (back), LB Germaine Pratt (knee).
|Sunday
ARIZONA CARDINALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS — ARIZONA: DNP: WR A.J. Green (knee), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand), LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle), DE J.J. Watt (calf, illness). LIMITED: LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), RB James Conner (knee), WR Greg Dortch (back), C Rodney Hudson (knee), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip), G Justin Pugh (elbow). CAROLINA: DNP: DE Marquis Haynes (knee), RB Christian McCaffrey (thigh), WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring). LIMITED: LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (ankle), CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achilles), S Xavier Woods (hamstring). FULL: CB Jaycee Horn (calf).
BUFFALO BILLS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BUFFALO: DNP: CB Christian Benford (hand), WR Gabe Davis (ankle), WR ake Kumerow (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (hamstrin). LIMITED: OL Ryan Bates (concussion), CB Dane Jackson (neck), TE Dawson Knox (back/hip), CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee), C Mitch Morse (elbow), OL Justin Murray (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), S Jordan Poyer (foot). FULL: T Dion Dawkins (illness). BALTIMORE: DNP: OLB Justin Houston (groin), OL Patrick Mekari (ankle). FULL: RB J.K. Dobbins (chest), CB Marcus Petrs (NIR-resting player/knee), WR James Proche II (groin), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle).
CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK GIANTS — CHICAGO: DNP: LB Matt Adams (hamstring), DB Dane Curikshank (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (achilies), DB Jaylon Johnson (quadricep), RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee), K Cairo Santos (NIR-personal). LIMITED: WR Velus Jonse Jr. (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (quadricep), LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle). NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: DB Cor'Dale Flott (calf), DB Nick McCloud (hamstring), WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), WR Sterling Shepard (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), DL Leonard Williams (knee). LIMITED: DB Aaron Robinson (appendix), LB Jihad Ward (knee). FULL: DB Justin Layne (concussion).
CLEVELAND BROWNS at ATLANTA FALCONS — CLEVELAND: DNP: DT Taven Bryan (hamstring), DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), T Jack Conklin (knee), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps), T Joe Haeg (concussion), TE David Njoku (knee). LIMITED: G Joel Bitonio (biceps), LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin), CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs). FULL: WR Amari Cooper (NIR-resting player), S Ronnie Harrison (hamstring), DE Isaiah Thomas (hand). ATLANTA: DNP: RB Cordarrelle Patterson (NIR-resting player, knee).
DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — DENVER: DNP: WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), NT D.J. Jones (concussion), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), OT Billy Turner (knee), LIMITED: OLB Randy Gregory (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle), RB Melvin Gordon (neck), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), NT Mike Purcell (neck), S Caden Sterns (hip). FULL: LB Baron Browing (knee), DB P.J. Locke (ankle), LB Aaron Patrick (shoulder), DB K'Waun Williams (wrist). LAS VEGAS: DNP: TE Foster Moreau (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion). LIMITED: CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), OT Kolton Miller (ankle), FS Tre'von Moehrig (hip), DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder), MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle), CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee), DT Johnathan Hankins (groin), CB Sam Webb (hamstring).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — JACKSONVILLE: DNP: WR Zay Jones (ankle), G Cole Van Lanen (hamstring. LIMITED: CB Shaquill Griffin (hip). PHILADELPHIA: DNP: WR A.J. Brown (NIR-personal), RB Boston Scott (rib). LIMITED: G Landon Dickerson (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), DT Milton Williams (knee). FULL: RB Miles Sanders (hip), CB Darius Slay (back), WR DeVonta Smith (back).
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — KANSAS CITY: DNP: RB Ronald Jones (illness), K harrison Butker (left ankle), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen). LIMITED: DE Michael Danna (calf), WR Mecole Hardman (heel). FULL: DT Chris Jones (NIR-presonal), WR JuJu Smith Schuster (sholder), OT Andrew Wylie (hip). TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Chris Godwin (hamstring/NIR-resting player), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring). LIMITED: WR Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee), T Donovan Smith (elbow). FULL: QB Tom Brady (right finger), DT Logan Hall (groin).
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at HOUSTON TEXANS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: LIMITED: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), DB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee), TE Donald Parham (hamstring). FULL: QB Justin Herbert (ribs), NT Austin Johnson (shoulder). HOUSTON: DNP: T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle). LIMITED: DT Kurt Hinish (foot), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back), CB Isaac Yiadom (thigh). FULL: TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder), LB Blake Cashman (hip), DT Maliek Collins (knee), RB Dameon Pierce (hip), S M.J. Stewart (hip).
MINNESOTA VIKINGS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — MINNESOTA: DNP: CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadricep), OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee). FULL: RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder), FB C.J. Ham (foot), LB Eric Kendricks (toe), S Harrison Smith (concussion). NEW ORLEANS: DNP: WR Michael Tomas (foot), QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle). LIMITED: WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), G Andrus Peat (concussion), T Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player), CB Paulson Adebo (ankle), WR Deonte Harty (foot), TE Taysom Hill (rib), RB Alvin Kamara (rib), S Marcus Maye (rib). FULL: DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), S J.T. Gray (shoulder), WR Tre'Quan Smith (concussion).
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: T Yodny Cajuste (thumb), DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), QB Mac Jones (ankle). LIMITED: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (ribs). GREEN BAY: DNP: T Caleb Jones (illness), CB Jaire Alexander (groin), T David Bakhtari (knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin). LIMITED: G/T Elgton Jenkeins (knee), WR Allen Lazard (ankle). FULL: RB A.J. Dillon (knee), LB Jonathan Garvin (hip), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).
NEW YORK JETS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — NEW YORK JETS: DNP: LB Quincy Williams (ankle). LIMITED: CB Brandin Echols (hamstring). FULL: DE John Franklin-Myers (toe), QB Zach Wilson (knee). PITTSBURGH: DNP: DT Larry Ogunjobi (NIR-resting player), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). LIMITED: G Kevin Dotson (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (concussion), P Pressley Harvin (left hip).
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS — SEATTLE: DNP: G Gabe Jackson (NIR-resting veteran/knee), DB Justin Coleman (calf), G Phil Haynes (ankle), DT Al Woods (NIR-resting veteran). LIMITED: DE Shelby Harris (glute), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), S Joey Blount (hamstring), DE Quinton Jefferson (fott). FULL: RB Kenneth Walker (shoulder). DETROIT: DNP: WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DT John Cominsky (wrist), G Jonah Jackson (finger), K Austin Seibert (right groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle). LIMITED: LB Chris Board (knee), TE T.J. Hockenson (foot), CB Bobby Price (shin), C Frank Ragnow (foot), WR Josh Reynolds (ankle).
TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — TENNESSEE: DNP: S Ugochukwu Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion). LIMITED: LB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), LB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck), WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). FULL: WR Treylon Burks (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (knee). INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow). LIMITED: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck), T Bernhard Raimann (ankle). FULL: CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe).
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS — WASHINGTON: DNP: G Wes Schweitzer (concussion). LIMITED: LB Milo Eifler (ankle), T Charles Leno (shoulder), DE James Smith-Williams (abdomen). FULL: T Saahdiq Charles (shoulder), T Samuel Cosmi (knee), CB William Jackson (back), LB David Mayo (ankle), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), DE Casey Toohill (concussion), DT Daniel Wise (ankle). DALLAS: DNP: QB Dak Prescott (right thumb). LIMITED: S Jayron Kearse (knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), G Connor McGovern (ankle), TE Dalton Schultz (knee). FULL: WR Simi Fehoko (shoulder), WR Michael Gallup (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring).
|Monday
LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: C Brian Allen (knee), CB Coble Duran (hamstring), DB David Long (groin), DB Jordan Fuller (hamstring). LIMITED: CB Derion Kendrick (concussion). SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), DT Arik Armstead (foot), RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), TE Ross Dwelley (rib), WR Danny Gray (hip), DT Javon Kinlaw (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (knee), OT Trent Williams (ankle). LIMITED: OT Daniel Brunskill (hamstring), DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.