NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at HOUSTON TEXANS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: DT Jordan Davis (ankle), CB Josiah Scott (ankle). PHILADELPHIA: OUT: S Grayland Arnold (quadricep), DT Maliek Collins (chest), WR Nico Collins (groin), LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring), C Justin McCray (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: WR Brandin Cooks (wrist/NIR-personal), LB Christian Harris (thigh), CB Desmond King (knee). FULL: G A.J. Cann (illness), LB Christian Harris (thigh), CB Desmond King (knee), DT Roy Lopez (shoulder).

Sunday

BUFFALO BILLS at NEW YORK JETS — BUFFALO: DNP: RB Taiwan Jones (knee), LB Matt Milano (oblique), LB Von Miller (NIR-resting player), S Jordan Poyer (elbow), G Rodger Saffold (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: T Spencer Brown (ankle), LB Tremaine Edmunds (heel), DT DaQuan Jones (NIR-resting player), C Mitch Morse (elbow). FULL: CB Cameron Lewis (forearm). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: WR Corey Davis (knee). LIMITED: T Duane Brown (shoulder), G Nate Herbig (hand), S Lamarcus Joyner (hip), TE C.J. Uzomah (shoulder).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — CAROLINA: DNP: S Juston Burris (concussion), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), TE Stephen (NIR-illness), RB D'Onta Foreman (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Amare Barno (knee), CB Jaycee Horn (ankle), RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder). CINCINNATI: (this report is an estimation) DNP: CB Chidobe Awuzie (knee), WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip), OT La'el Collins (NIR-resting player), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), CB Mike Hilton (finger), DT Josh Tupou (calf). LIMITED: CB Eli Apple (hamstring), WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring). FULL: DE Sam Hubbard (finger), HB Samaje Perine (finger).

GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: DNP: T David Bakhtiari (knee), LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee), CB Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), G Elgton Jenkins (knee, foot), WR Christian Watson (concussion). LIMTED: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), LB Preston Smith (shoulder, neck). DETROIT: DNP: CB Chase Lucas (ankle), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), CB A.J. Parker (hip), T Penei Sewell (NIR-personal), RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder, ankle), TE Brock Wright (concussion). LIMITED: LB Derrick Barnes (knee), DE Charles Harris (groin), C Frank Ragnow (foot), WR Josh Reynolds (back). FULL: S DeShon Elliott (finger), CB Mike Hughes (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rib), T Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle), RB Zack Moss (NIR-travel), DE Yannick Ngakoue (NIR-resting player), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle). LIMITED: C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle). NEW ENGLAND: DNP: C David Andrews (concussion), RB Damien Harris (NIR-illness), S Devin McCourty (NIR-resting player), WR DeVante Parker (knee). LIMITED: DL Christian Barmore (knee), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), S Adrian Phillips (shoulder), WR Matthew Slater (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring), LB Josh Uche (hamstring), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (ankle).

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — LAS VEGAS: DNP: LB Divine Deablo (back, wrist). LIMITED: WR Davante Adams (illness), DT Neil Farrell (knee), WR Mack Hollins (heel), TE Darren Waller (hamstring), CB Sam Webb (hamstring, back). FULL: QB Derek Carr (back). JACKSONVILLE: LIMITED: WR Jamal Agnew (knee).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: DNP: WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), OLB Chris Rumph II (knee), DL Jerry Tillery (back), WR Mike Williams (ankle). FULL: WR Joshua Palmer (concussion), TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion). ATLANTA: DNP: CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring), G Elijah Wilkinson (knee). FULL: S Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion).

LOS ANGELES RAMS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: DNP: RB Cam Akers (nir-personal), C Brian Allen (knee), WR Cooper Kupp (ankle), LB Terrell Lewis (nir-rest). LIMITED: WR Van Jefferson (knee). TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Russell Gage (hamstring), G Luke Goedeke (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), G Shaquille Mason (NIR-personal/ankle), S Antoine Winfield (concussion). LIMITED: TE Cameron Brate (neck), WR Mike Evans (ankle). FULL: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep).

MIAMI DOLPHINS at CHICAGO BEARS — MIAMI: DNP: T Terron Armstead (toe), WR River Cracraft (NIR-illness), CB Xavien Howard (NIR-resting player), LB Melvin Ingram (NIR-resting player), OL Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), DT John Jenkins (NIR-personal). LIMITED: LB Jerome Baker (hip), LB Bradley Chubb (NIR-resting player), TE Tanner Conner (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem (groin), RB Raheem Mostert (NIR-resting player), OL Brandon Shell (groin), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (chest/rib), RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (NIR-resting player). FULL: S Jevon Holland (wrist), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), DT Zach Sieler (hand), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), DT Christian Wilkins (hand). CHICAGO: DNP: OL Larry Borom (concussion). LIMITED: DB Kyler Gordon (hip), DB Eddie Jackson (hip), OL Teven Jenkins (back).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — MINNESOTA: DNP: S Cam Bynum (NIR-personal), WR Jalen Nailor (NIR-illness), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). LIMITED: CB Cam Dantzler Sr. (neck), OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee). FULL: WR Adam Thielen (knee). WASHINGTON: DNP: WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring), LB Cole Holcomb (foot), LB David Mayo (hamstring), RB J.D. McKissic (neck). LIMITED: TE Logan Thomas (calf), TE Cole Turner (concussion). FULL: DT Jonathan Allen (knee), C Tyler Larsen (back).

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — SEATTLE: DNP: WR Marquise Goodwin (groin), OLB Darrell Taylor (groin). LIMITED: G Gabe Jackson (hip/knee), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), WR DK Metcalf (knee), C Austin Blythe (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), S Ryan Neal (ankle), TE Noah Fant (hamstring). ARIZONA: (this is an estimation) DNP: CB Carlton Davis (hip), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep). LIMITED: RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), CB Byron Murphy (back), K Matt Prater (right hip), LB Cameron Thomas (back). FULL: G Josh Jones (knee).

TENNESSEE TITANS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — TENNESSEE: DNP: FB Tory Carter (neck), S Amani Hooker (shoulder), DT Naquan Jones (illness), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). LIMITED: FULL: G Aaron Brewer (toe), RB Derrick Henry (foot), DE Sam Okuayinonu (knee), DE Kevin Strong (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle). FULL: LB Rashad Weaver (back). KANSAS CITY: DNP: TE Joe Fortson (quadricep, illness). LIMITED: LB Willie Gay (hamstring). FULL: DE Michael Danna (calf), WR Mecole Hardman (heel), CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring), RB Jerick McKinnon (shoulder), DT Derrick Nnadi (achilles).

