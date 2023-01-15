|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta
|Saturday, Jan. 14
San Francisco 41, Seattle 23
Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30
|Sunday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 34, Miami 31
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
|Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, TBD
Jacksonville at Kansas City, TBD
Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, TBD
Cincinnati at Buffalo, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 29
|AFC
x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 12
|At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
