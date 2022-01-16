|All Times EST
|Wild-card Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 15
Cincinnati 26, Las Vegas 19
Buffalo 47, New England 17
|Sunday, Jan. 16
Tampa Bay 31, Philadelphia 15
San Francisco at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. (CBS)
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m. (NBC)
|Monday, Jan. 17
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
|Divisional Playoffs
|Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23
NFC lowest remaining seed at Green Bay, TBD
Cincinnati or Pittsburgh at Tennessee, TBD
Cincinnati at Buffalo or Buffalo at Kansas City, TBD
NFC highest remaining seed at Tampa Bay, TBD
|Conference Championships
|Sunday, Jan. 30
|AFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
|NFC
lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
|Super Bowl
|Sunday, Feb. 13
|At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)