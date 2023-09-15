WEEK 2
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+3
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+2
|L.A. Chargers
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+2
|Denver
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+1
|Houston
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|=
|+1
|Jacksonville
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|=
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-1
|Indianapolis
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|=
|-1
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|=
|-1
|New England
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|=
|-1
|Tennessee
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|=
|-1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-2
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-2
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|=
|-3
|AFC Totals
|11
|12
|23
|17
|9
|26
|=
|-3
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+3
|Dallas
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+3
|Philadelphia
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+3
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+2
|Arizona
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|=
|+1
|New Orleans
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+1
|San Francisco
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|=
|+1
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|=
|0
|L.A. Rams
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|=
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|=
|0
|Washington
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|=
|-1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-2
|Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|=
|-3
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|=
|-3
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|=
|-5
|NFC Totals
|15
|13
|28
|9
|16
|25
|=
|+3
