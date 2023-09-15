WEEK 2

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
N.Y. Jets314101=+3
Cincinnati112000=+2
L.A. Chargers112000=+2
Denver101000=+1
Houston112011=+1
Jacksonville123112=+1
Kansas City011101=0
Baltimore011112=-1
Indianapolis112123=-1
Las Vegas000101=-1
New England011112=-1
Pittsburgh011202=-1
Tennessee112303=-1
Cleveland000112=-2
Miami000112=-2
Buffalo101314=-3
AFC Totals11122317926=-3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Atlanta213000=+3
Dallas213000=+3
Philadelphia145112=+3
Tampa Bay123000=+3
Green Bay112000=+2
Arizona123022=+1
New Orleans303112=+1
San Francisco202011=+1
Detroit101011=0
L.A. Rams000000=0
Seattle000000=0
Washington022123=-1
Chicago000112=-2
Carolina000213=-3
N.Y. Giants000213=-3
Minnesota101156=-5
NFC Totals15132891625=+3

