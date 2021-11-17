WEEK 11
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Buffalo
|15
|9
|24
|6
|4
|10
|=
|+14
|Indianapolis
|10
|11
|21
|4
|6
|10
|=
|+11
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|5
|11
|7
|1
|8
|=
|+3
|New England
|14
|3
|17
|7
|7
|14
|=
|+3
|Tennessee
|9
|5
|14
|8
|4
|12
|=
|+2
|Las Vegas
|4
|7
|11
|8
|2
|10
|=
|+1
|Denver
|8
|3
|11
|6
|5
|11
|=
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|8
|4
|5
|9
|=
|-1
|Houston
|9
|5
|14
|11
|6
|17
|=
|-3
|Miami
|7
|8
|15
|9
|9
|18
|=
|-3
|Pittsburgh
|3
|5
|8
|5
|6
|11
|=
|-3
|Cincinnati
|7
|2
|9
|11
|2
|13
|=
|-4
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|7
|8
|4
|12
|=
|-5
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|12
|10
|10
|20
|=
|-8
|Jacksonville
|4
|1
|5
|9
|6
|15
|=
|-10
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|5
|7
|18
|4
|22
|=
|-15
|AFC Totals
|116
|78
|194
|131
|81
|212
|=
|-18
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Arizona
|8
|11
|19
|8
|3
|11
|=
|+8
|Green Bay
|11
|5
|16
|5
|4
|9
|=
|+7
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|12
|2
|4
|6
|=
|+6
|Dallas
|14
|3
|17
|6
|6
|12
|=
|+5
|New Orleans
|11
|2
|13
|4
|4
|8
|=
|+5
|L.A. Rams
|12
|2
|14
|9
|2
|11
|=
|+3
|N.Y. Giants
|9
|5
|14
|7
|4
|11
|=
|+3
|Seattle
|4
|5
|9
|4
|2
|6
|=
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|10
|5
|15
|7
|5
|12
|=
|+3
|Philadelphia
|6
|3
|9
|5
|3
|8
|=
|+1
|Detroit
|5
|5
|10
|6
|5
|11
|=
|-1
|Chicago
|4
|5
|9
|9
|4
|13
|=
|-4
|Washington
|6
|4
|10
|9
|5
|14
|=
|-4
|Atlanta
|3
|5
|8
|9
|4
|13
|=
|-5
|Carolina
|8
|4
|12
|12
|5
|17
|=
|-5
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|7
|6
|8
|14
|=
|-7
|NFC Totals
|123
|71
|194
|108
|68
|176
|=
|+18