WEEK 11

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Buffalo159246410=+14
Indianapolis1011214610=+11
L.A. Chargers6511718=+3
New England143177714=+3
Tennessee95148412=+2
Las Vegas47118210=+1
Denver83116511=0
Cleveland538459=-1
Houston951411617=-3
Miami78159918=-3
Pittsburgh3585611=-3
Cincinnati72911213=-4
Baltimore5278412=-5
Kansas City8412101020=-8
Jacksonville4159615=-10
N.Y. Jets25718422=-15
AFC Totals1167819413181212=-18

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Arizona811198311=+8
Green Bay11516549=+7
Minnesota8412246=+6
Dallas143176612=+5
New Orleans11213448=+5
L.A. Rams122149211=+3
N.Y. Giants95147411=+3
Seattle459426=+3
Tampa Bay105157512=+3
Philadelphia639538=+1
Detroit55106511=-1
Chicago4599413=-4
Washington64109514=-4
Atlanta3589413=-5
Carolina841212517=-5
San Francisco4376814=-7
NFC Totals1237119410868176=+18

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

