WEEK 2

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Houston303000=+3
Kansas City112000=+2
Cincinnati011000=+1
Las Vegas022101=+1
Miami022101=+1
Pittsburgh011000=+1
Denver011011=0
Indianapolis011011=0
L.A. Chargers011101=0
N.Y. Jets011101=0
Baltimore101022=-1
Buffalo000011=-1
New England101022=-1
Cleveland000112=-2
Tennessee101123=-2
Jacksonville000303=-3
AFC Totals7111891019=-1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Dallas224101=+3
New Orleans213000=+3
Arizona123101=+2
L.A. Rams112000=+2
Detroit022101=+1
N.Y. Giants112011=+1
Atlanta000000=0
Carolina101011=0
Philadelphia000000=0
Seattle011011=0
Minnesota000011=-1
San Francisco101022=-1
Washington101112=-1
Chicago000112=-2
Green Bay000213=-3
Tampa Bay101224=-3
NFC Totals11102191120=+1

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

