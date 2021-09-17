WEEK 2
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Houston
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+3
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+2
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+1
|Las Vegas
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+1
|Miami
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+1
|Denver
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|=
|0
|Indianapolis
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|=
|0
|L.A. Chargers
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|=
|0
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|=
|0
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|=
|-1
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|=
|-1
|New England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|=
|-1
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-2
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|=
|-2
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|=
|-3
|AFC Totals
|7
|11
|18
|9
|10
|19
|=
|-1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Dallas
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+3
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+3
|Arizona
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+2
|L.A. Rams
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|=
|+2
|Detroit
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|=
|+1
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|=
|0
|Carolina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|=
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|=
|0
|Seattle
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|=
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|=
|-1
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|=
|-1
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-1
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|=
|-2
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|=
|-3
|Tampa Bay
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|=
|-3
|NFC Totals
|11
|10
|21
|9
|11
|20
|=
|+1