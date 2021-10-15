WEEK 6

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Buffalo9615235=+10
Indianapolis369235=+4
L.A. Chargers437314=+3
Denver426224=+2
Cleveland224224=0
Houston628538=0
Baltimore325336=-1
Las Vegas123404=-1
Miami257358=-1
Cincinnati415617=-2
Pittsburgh224426=-2
New England516549=-3
Tennessee314347=-3
N.Y. Jets044909=-5
Kansas City3146511=-7
Jacksonville1018311=-10
AFC Totals5240926741108=-16

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Dallas10212325=+7
Arizona5510415=+5
New Orleans9110415=+5
Chicago437314=+3
Green Bay538325=+3
Tampa Bay729336=+3
Seattle235213=+2
L.A. Rams516325=+1
N.Y. Giants336325=+1
Philadelphia516415=+1
Minnesota314224=0
Detroit336347=-1
Carolina415617=-2
Atlanta123336=-3
Washington213527=-4
San Francisco112347=-5
NFC Totals6933102543286=+16

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you