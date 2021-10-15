WEEK 6
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Buffalo
|9
|6
|15
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+10
|Indianapolis
|3
|6
|9
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+4
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|=
|+3
|Denver
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+2
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|=
|0
|Houston
|6
|2
|8
|5
|3
|8
|=
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|2
|5
|3
|3
|6
|=
|-1
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|3
|4
|0
|4
|=
|-1
|Miami
|2
|5
|7
|3
|5
|8
|=
|-1
|Cincinnati
|4
|1
|5
|6
|1
|7
|=
|-2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|6
|=
|-2
|New England
|5
|1
|6
|5
|4
|9
|=
|-3
|Tennessee
|3
|1
|4
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-3
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|4
|9
|0
|9
|=
|-5
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|4
|6
|5
|11
|=
|-7
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|11
|=
|-10
|AFC Totals
|52
|40
|92
|67
|41
|108
|=
|-16
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Dallas
|10
|2
|12
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+7
|Arizona
|5
|5
|10
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+5
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|10
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+5
|Chicago
|4
|3
|7
|3
|1
|4
|=
|+3
|Green Bay
|5
|3
|8
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|2
|9
|3
|3
|6
|=
|+3
|Seattle
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+2
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|6
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|3
|6
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+1
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|6
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+1
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|4
|2
|2
|4
|=
|0
|Detroit
|3
|3
|6
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-1
|Carolina
|4
|1
|5
|6
|1
|7
|=
|-2
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|=
|-3
|Washington
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|7
|=
|-4
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-5
|NFC Totals
|69
|33
|102
|54
|32
|86
|=
|+16