WEEK 3
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Denver
|4
|1
|5
|0
|2
|2
|=
|+3
|Houston
|4
|1
|5
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+3
|Indianapolis
|3
|3
|6
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+3
|L.A. Chargers
|3
|3
|6
|3
|0
|3
|=
|+3
|Miami
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+2
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|6
|1
|4
|5
|=
|+1
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|=
|+1
|New England
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|5
|=
|0
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|4
|4
|1
|5
|=
|-1
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|3
|=
|-1
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5
|=
|-2
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|=
|-2
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|=
|-2
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|2
|7
|0
|7
|=
|-5
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-6
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|9
|=
|-8
|AFC Totals
|37
|24
|61
|46
|26
|72
|=
|-11
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2
|=
|+5
|Dallas
|4
|2
|6
|2
|0
|2
|=
|+4
|Arizona
|3
|4
|7
|4
|0
|4
|=
|+3
|L.A. Rams
|3
|1
|4
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+2
|Carolina
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+1
|Chicago
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+1
|Green Bay
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+1
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2
|=
|+1
|Seattle
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|=
|+1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|=
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|=
|0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|0
|4
|2
|3
|5
|=
|-1
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|=
|-2
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|=
|-3
|Washington
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|5
|=
|-3
|NFC Totals
|34
|20
|54
|25
|18
|43
|=
|+11