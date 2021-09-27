WEEK 3

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Denver415022=+3
Houston415112=+3
Indianapolis336213=+3
L.A. Chargers336303=+3
Miami246224=+2
Buffalo336145=+1
Las Vegas123202=+1
New England505325=0
Cincinnati314415=-1
Pittsburgh112303=-1
Baltimore213325=-2
Cleveland112224=-2
Kansas City314336=-2
N.Y. Jets022707=-5
Tennessee101347=-6
Jacksonville101729=-8
AFC Totals372461462672=-11

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
New Orleans617202=+5
Dallas426202=+4
Arizona347404=+3
L.A. Rams314112=+2
Carolina303112=+1
Chicago314213=+1
Green Bay224213=+1
Minnesota202011=+1
N.Y. Giants123022=+1
Seattle022011=+1
Detroit123213=0
Philadelphia000000=0
Tampa Bay404235=-1
Atlanta022314=-2
San Francisco101134=-3
Washington112325=-3
NFC Totals342054251843=+11

