WEEK 5
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Buffalo
|7
|4
|11
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+6
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|8
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+4
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|7
|3
|0
|3
|=
|+4
|Denver
|4
|1
|5
|1
|2
|3
|=
|+2
|Miami
|2
|5
|7
|2
|4
|6
|=
|+1
|Las Vegas
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|=
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|1
|4
|3
|2
|5
|=
|-1
|Cincinnati
|3
|1
|4
|4
|1
|5
|=
|-1
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|4
|=
|-1
|Houston
|5
|1
|6
|5
|2
|7
|=
|-1
|New England
|5
|0
|5
|4
|3
|7
|=
|-2
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|3
|4
|1
|5
|=
|-2
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|7
|=
|-3
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-5
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|=
|-6
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|9
|=
|-8
|AFC Totals
|46
|29
|75
|57
|31
|88
|=
|-13
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Dallas
|8
|2
|10
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+7
|Arizona
|4
|5
|9
|4
|0
|4
|=
|+5
|New Orleans
|7
|1
|8
|3
|0
|3
|=
|+5
|Chicago
|3
|3
|6
|3
|1
|4
|=
|+2
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+2
|Seattle
|2
|3
|5
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+2
|L.A. Rams
|5
|1
|6
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|2
|4
|1
|2
|3
|=
|+1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|6
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+1
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|=
|0
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|=
|0
|Carolina
|3
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4
|=
|-1
|Detroit
|2
|2
|4
|2
|3
|5
|=
|-1
|Atlanta
|0
|2
|2
|3
|1
|4
|=
|-2
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|=
|-4
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6
|=
|-5
|NFC Totals
|49
|26
|75
|38
|24
|62
|=
|+13