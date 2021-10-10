WEEK 5

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Buffalo7411235=+6
Indianapolis358224=+4
L.A. Chargers437303=+4
Denver415123=+2
Miami257246=+1
Las Vegas123303=0
Baltimore314325=-1
Cincinnati314415=-1
Cleveland213224=-1
Houston516527=-1
New England505437=-2
Pittsburgh123415=-2
Kansas City314437=-3
Tennessee202347=-5
N.Y. Jets022808=-6
Jacksonville101729=-8
AFC Totals462975573188=-13

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Dallas8210213=+7
Arizona459404=+5
New Orleans718303=+5
Chicago336314=+2
Green Bay336224=+2
Seattle235213=+2
L.A. Rams516325=+1
N.Y. Giants224123=+1
Tampa Bay516235=+1
Minnesota202112=0
Philadelphia112202=0
Carolina303314=-1
Detroit224235=-1
Atlanta022314=-2
Washington101325=-4
San Francisco101246=-5
NFC Totals492675382462=+13

