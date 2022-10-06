WEEK 5

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Baltimore7310415=+5
Jacksonville729246=+3
Buffalo729347=+2
Cincinnati437426=+1
Cleveland224213=+1
Houston426415=+1
L.A. Chargers505224=+1
Pittsburgh718527=+1
Denver134134=0
Kansas City134224=0
Miami134404=0
Tennessee336336=0
Las Vegas213415=-2
N.Y. Jets617549=-2
New England336549=-3
Indianapolis123549=-6
AFC Totals613495553893=+2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Philadelphia5510202=+8
Arizona246202=+4
Tampa Bay639156=+3
Dallas404112=+2
Minnesota336415=+1
N.Y. Giants066325=+1
San Francisco426235=+1
Chicago437437=0
Seattle246336=0
Atlanta437448=-1
Detroit123314=-1
Carolina314336=-2
L.A. Rams437639=-2
Green Bay134347=-3
Washington101527=-6
New Orleans1345611=-7
NFC Totals454590514192=-2

