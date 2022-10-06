WEEK 5
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Baltimore
|7
|3
|10
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+5
|Jacksonville
|7
|2
|9
|2
|4
|6
|=
|+3
|Buffalo
|7
|2
|9
|3
|4
|7
|=
|+2
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|7
|4
|2
|6
|=
|+1
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|4
|2
|1
|3
|=
|+1
|Houston
|4
|2
|6
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+1
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|1
|8
|5
|2
|7
|=
|+1
|Denver
|1
|3
|4
|1
|3
|4
|=
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|=
|0
|Miami
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|4
|=
|0
|Tennessee
|3
|3
|6
|3
|3
|6
|=
|0
|Las Vegas
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5
|=
|-2
|N.Y. Jets
|6
|1
|7
|5
|4
|9
|=
|-2
|New England
|3
|3
|6
|5
|4
|9
|=
|-3
|Indianapolis
|1
|2
|3
|5
|4
|9
|=
|-6
|AFC Totals
|61
|34
|95
|55
|38
|93
|=
|+2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Philadelphia
|5
|5
|10
|2
|0
|2
|=
|+8
|Arizona
|2
|4
|6
|2
|0
|2
|=
|+4
|Tampa Bay
|6
|3
|9
|1
|5
|6
|=
|+3
|Dallas
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|=
|+2
|Minnesota
|3
|3
|6
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+1
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|6
|6
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+1
|San Francisco
|4
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+1
|Chicago
|4
|3
|7
|4
|3
|7
|=
|0
|Seattle
|2
|4
|6
|3
|3
|6
|=
|0
|Atlanta
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|8
|=
|-1
|Detroit
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|4
|=
|-1
|Carolina
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|6
|=
|-2
|L.A. Rams
|4
|3
|7
|6
|3
|9
|=
|-2
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|4
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-3
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|7
|=
|-6
|New Orleans
|1
|3
|4
|5
|6
|11
|=
|-7
|NFC Totals
|45
|45
|90
|51
|41
|92
|=
|-2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.