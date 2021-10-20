WEEK 7

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Buffalo10616336=+10
Indianapolis5712235=+7
L.A. Chargers639415=+4
Las Vegas437404=+3
Miami268459=-1
Baltimore426538=-2
Cincinnati516718=-2
Denver426538=-2
Pittsburgh235437=-2
Cleveland224347=-3
Houston6287411=-3
New England6286511=-3
Tennessee415448=-3
N.Y. Jets044909=-5
Kansas City4268614=-8
Jacksonville2028412=-10
AFC Totals66461128349132=-20

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Arizona6713415=+8
Dallas11314437=+7
New Orleans9110415=+5
Green Bay639325=+4
L.A. Rams8210527=+3
Tampa Bay729336=+3
Chicago437415=+2
Minnesota437235=+2
Seattle246224=+2
Philadelphia516415=+1
Detroit437448=-1
N.Y. Giants538639=-1
Atlanta123336=-3
Washington426639=-3
Carolina4267310=-4
San Francisco112347=-5
NFC Totals81421236439103=+20

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you