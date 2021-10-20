WEEK 7
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Buffalo
|10
|6
|16
|3
|3
|6
|=
|+10
|Indianapolis
|5
|7
|12
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+7
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|3
|9
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+4
|Las Vegas
|4
|3
|7
|4
|0
|4
|=
|+3
|Miami
|2
|6
|8
|4
|5
|9
|=
|-1
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|6
|5
|3
|8
|=
|-2
|Cincinnati
|5
|1
|6
|7
|1
|8
|=
|-2
|Denver
|4
|2
|6
|5
|3
|8
|=
|-2
|Pittsburgh
|2
|3
|5
|4
|3
|7
|=
|-2
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-3
|Houston
|6
|2
|8
|7
|4
|11
|=
|-3
|New England
|6
|2
|8
|6
|5
|11
|=
|-3
|Tennessee
|4
|1
|5
|4
|4
|8
|=
|-3
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|4
|4
|9
|0
|9
|=
|-5
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|6
|8
|6
|14
|=
|-8
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|2
|8
|4
|12
|=
|-10
|AFC Totals
|66
|46
|112
|83
|49
|132
|=
|-20
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Arizona
|6
|7
|13
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+8
|Dallas
|11
|3
|14
|4
|3
|7
|=
|+7
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|10
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+5
|Green Bay
|6
|3
|9
|3
|2
|5
|=
|+4
|L.A. Rams
|8
|2
|10
|5
|2
|7
|=
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|2
|9
|3
|3
|6
|=
|+3
|Chicago
|4
|3
|7
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+2
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|7
|2
|3
|5
|=
|+2
|Seattle
|2
|4
|6
|2
|2
|4
|=
|+2
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|6
|4
|1
|5
|=
|+1
|Detroit
|4
|3
|7
|4
|4
|8
|=
|-1
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|3
|8
|6
|3
|9
|=
|-1
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|6
|=
|-3
|Washington
|4
|2
|6
|6
|3
|9
|=
|-3
|Carolina
|4
|2
|6
|7
|3
|10
|=
|-4
|San Francisco
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|7
|=
|-5
|NFC Totals
|81
|42
|123
|64
|39
|103
|=
|+20