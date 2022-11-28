WEEK 12
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Baltimore
|11
|9
|20
|7
|5
|12
|=
|+8
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|15
|7
|5
|12
|=
|+3
|Jacksonville
|9
|7
|16
|6
|8
|14
|=
|+2
|N.Y. Jets
|12
|3
|15
|8
|5
|13
|=
|+2
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|13
|5
|6
|11
|=
|+2
|Buffalo
|13
|7
|20
|11
|8
|19
|=
|+1
|Cincinnati
|8
|5
|13
|8
|4
|12
|=
|+1
|New England
|12
|6
|18
|10
|7
|17
|=
|+1
|Miami
|6
|5
|11
|7
|4
|11
|=
|0
|Pittsburgh
|12
|2
|14
|10
|4
|14
|=
|0
|Denver
|6
|5
|11
|6
|6
|12
|=
|-1
|Las Vegas
|4
|4
|8
|7
|2
|9
|=
|-1
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|12
|8
|7
|15
|=
|-3
|Houston
|7
|5
|12
|13
|3
|16
|=
|-4
|Cleveland
|3
|5
|8
|7
|8
|15
|=
|-7
|Indianapolis
|4
|7
|11
|10
|9
|19
|=
|-8
|AFC Totals
|130
|87
|217
|130
|91
|221
|=
|-4
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
|TAKE-AWAYS
|GIVE-AWAYS
|NET
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|Int
|Fum
|Tot
|DIF.
|Philadelphia
|15
|8
|23
|3
|7
|10
|=
|+13
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|18
|9
|3
|12
|=
|+6
|Dallas
|7
|9
|16
|9
|2
|11
|=
|+5
|Seattle
|9
|10
|19
|6
|9
|15
|=
|+4
|N.Y. Giants
|4
|10
|14
|5
|6
|11
|=
|+3
|Tampa Bay
|7
|4
|11
|3
|6
|9
|=
|+2
|Arizona
|7
|7
|14
|9
|4
|13
|=
|+1
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|14
|6
|7
|13
|=
|+1
|Chicago
|9
|6
|15
|9
|6
|15
|=
|0
|Detroit
|9
|5
|14
|7
|7
|14
|=
|0
|Washington
|7
|7
|14
|11
|3
|14
|=
|0
|Atlanta
|10
|5
|15
|8
|8
|16
|=
|-1
|Carolina
|8
|4
|12
|10
|6
|16
|=
|-4
|Green Bay
|8
|4
|12
|9
|8
|17
|=
|-5
|L.A. Rams
|6
|4
|10
|11
|6
|17
|=
|-7
|New Orleans
|2
|5
|7
|12
|9
|21
|=
|-14
|NFC Totals
|127
|101
|228
|127
|97
|224
|=
|+4
