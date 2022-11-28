WEEK 12

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Baltimore119207512=+8
L.A. Chargers87157512=+3
Jacksonville97166814=+2
N.Y. Jets123158513=+2
Tennessee94135611=+2
Buffalo1372011819=+1
Cincinnati85138412=+1
New England1261810717=+1
Miami65117411=0
Pittsburgh1221410414=0
Denver65116612=-1
Las Vegas448729=-1
Kansas City66128715=-3
Houston751213316=-4
Cleveland3587815=-7
Indianapolis471110919=-8
AFC Totals1308721713091221=-4

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

TAKE-AWAYSGIVE-AWAYSNET
IntFumTotIntFumTotDIF.
Philadelphia158233710=+13
Minnesota108189312=+6
Dallas79169211=+5
Seattle910196915=+4
N.Y. Giants410145611=+3
Tampa Bay7411369=+2
Arizona77149413=+1
San Francisco95146713=+1
Chicago96159615=0
Detroit95147714=0
Washington771411314=0
Atlanta105158816=-1
Carolina841210616=-4
Green Bay84129817=-5
L.A. Rams641011617=-7
New Orleans25712921=-14
NFC Totals12710122812797224=+4

