POINTS

Most

48, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<

45, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<

44, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<

42, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<

41, Buffalo vs. Tennessee 9/19<

41, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 10/3<

Fewest

0, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<

3, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 9/12<

7, Minnesota at Philadelphia 9/20<

7, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<

7, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<

7, Green Bay at Minnesota 9/11<

7, New England at Miami 9/11<

TOTAL YARDS

Most

555, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<

547, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<

520, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<

517, Indianapolis at Houston 9/11<

497, Buffalo at Miami 9/25<

Fewest

187, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<

204, Chicago vs. San Francisco 9/11<

212, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/25<

216, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<

218, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<

RUSHING YARDS

Most

281, Chicago vs. Houston 9/25<

262, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<

238, N.Y. Giants at Tennessee 9/11<

235, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<

217, Cleveland at Carolina 9/11<

Fewest

3, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<

26, L.A. Chargers vs. Jacksonville 9/25<

34, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<

36, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<

38, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee 10/2<

NET PASSING YARDS

Most

469, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<

400, Buffalo at Miami 9/25<

385, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<

384, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<

360, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<

Fewest

70, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<

82, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<

106, Chicago vs. Houston 9/25<

121, Chicago vs. San Francisco 9/11<

123, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT

Most

9, Washington vs. Philadelphia 9/25<

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED

Most

4, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<

4, Pittsburgh vs. New York 10/2<

FUMBLES LOST

Most

4, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<

3, Chicago at New York 10/2<

2, Buffalo at Los Angeles 9/9<

2, Atlanta vs. New Orleans 9/11<

2, New England at Miami 9/11<

2, Denver at Seattle 9/13<

2, Carolina at New York 9/18<

2, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<

2, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<

2, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati 9/25<

2, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<

2, San Francisco at Denver 9/26<

2, New Orleans vs. Minnesota 10/2<

2, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee 10/2<

2, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<

TURNOVERS

Most

5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<

5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<

5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<

TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS

Most

5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<

5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<

5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<

FIRST DOWNS

Most

33, Indianapolis at Houston 9/11<

33, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<

Most

, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING

Most

14, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<

14, Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville 10/2<

14, Las Vegas vs. Denver 10/2<

Most

, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<

, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/18<

, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 9/11<

FIRST DOWNS PASSING

Most

23, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<

Most

, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY

Most

7, Seattle vs. Denver 9/13<

TIME OF POSSESSION

Most

19:20, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/25<

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

