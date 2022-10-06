POINTS
Most
48, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<
45, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<
44, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<
42, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<
41, Buffalo vs. Tennessee 9/19<
41, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 10/3<
Fewest
0, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<
3, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 9/12<
7, Minnesota at Philadelphia 9/20<
7, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<
7, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<
7, Green Bay at Minnesota 9/11<
7, New England at Miami 9/11<
TOTAL YARDS
Most
555, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<
547, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<
520, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<
517, Indianapolis at Houston 9/11<
497, Buffalo at Miami 9/25<
Fewest
187, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<
204, Chicago vs. San Francisco 9/11<
212, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/25<
216, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<
218, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<
RUSHING YARDS
Most
281, Chicago vs. Houston 9/25<
262, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<
238, N.Y. Giants at Tennessee 9/11<
235, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<
217, Cleveland at Carolina 9/11<
Fewest
3, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
26, L.A. Chargers vs. Jacksonville 9/25<
34, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
36, Seattle at San Francisco 9/18<
38, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee 10/2<
NET PASSING YARDS
Most
469, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<
400, Buffalo at Miami 9/25<
385, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
384, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<
360, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<
Fewest
70, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<
82, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<
106, Chicago vs. Houston 9/25<
121, Chicago vs. San Francisco 9/11<
123, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<
TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most
9, Washington vs. Philadelphia 9/25<
PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most
4, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
4, Pittsburgh vs. New York 10/2<
FUMBLES LOST
Most
4, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
3, Chicago at New York 10/2<
2, Buffalo at Los Angeles 9/9<
2, Atlanta vs. New Orleans 9/11<
2, New England at Miami 9/11<
2, Denver at Seattle 9/13<
2, Carolina at New York 9/18<
2, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
2, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<
2, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati 9/25<
2, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
2, San Francisco at Denver 9/26<
2, New Orleans vs. Minnesota 10/2<
2, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee 10/2<
2, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
TURNOVERS
Most
5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most
5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
FIRST DOWNS
Most
33, Indianapolis at Houston 9/11<
33, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<
Most
, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<
FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most
14, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<
14, Philadelphia vs. Jacksonville 10/2<
14, Las Vegas vs. Denver 10/2<
Most
, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/18<
, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 9/11<
FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most
23, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
Most
, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<
FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most
7, Seattle vs. Denver 9/13<
TIME OF POSSESSION
Most
19:20, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/25<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.