POINTS

Most

56, Dallas vs. Washington 12/27<

54, New England vs. New York 10/24<

51, Seattle vs. Detroit 1/2<

51, Dallas at Philadelphia 1/9<

50, New England vs. Jacksonville 1/2<

Fewest

0, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 12/20<

0, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<

0, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<

0, Atlanta vs. New England 11/19<

0, Seattle at Green Bay 11/14<

0, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<

0, N.Y. Jets at Denver 9/26<

0, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/19<

TOTAL YARDS

Most

575, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<

571, Minnesota at Carolina 10/17<

567, Dallas at New England 10/17<

558, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<

551, New England vs. New York 10/24<

Fewest

47, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<

53, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<

109, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<

128, New Orleans at Carolina 9/19<

141, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<

RUSHING YARDS

Most

273, N.Y. Jets vs. Jacksonville 12/26<

270, Tennessee at New England 11/28<

265, Seattle vs. Detroit 1/2<

264, Indianapolis at Buffalo 11/21<

260, Indianapolis vs. New York 11/5<

Fewest

-1, New England vs. Tampa Bay 10/4<

8, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<

18, Denver at Las Vegas 12/26<

26, L.A. Chargers at Baltimore 10/17<

27, Minnesota at Green Bay 1/3<

NET PASSING YARDS

Most

525, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<

452, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<

446, Cincinnati vs. Kansas City 1/2<

445, Dallas at New England 10/17<

442, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis 10/12<

Fewest

19, New England at Buffalo 12/7<

24, N.Y. Giants at Chicago 1/2<

57, Indianapolis vs. New England 12/19<

68, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<

77, Detroit at Cleveland 11/21<

TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT

Most

9, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<

9, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<

9, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 1/4<

PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED

Most

4, N.Y. Jets vs. New England 9/19<

4, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<

4, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<

4, Atlanta vs. New England 11/19<

4, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<

4, Baltimore vs. Cleveland 11/29<

4, New Orleans vs. Dallas 12/3<

4, Chicago vs. Arizona 12/5<

4, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<

4, Cleveland at Green Bay 12/25<

FUMBLES LOST

Most

4, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<

3, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<

3, Tennessee at New England 11/28<

3, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<

3, Washington vs. Dallas 12/12<

3, Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12/19<

3, Chicago vs. Minnesota 12/21<

TURNOVERS

Most

5, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<

5, Chicago at Tampa Bay 10/24<

5, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<

5, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<

5, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<

5, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<

5, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<

TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS

Most

5, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<

5, Chicago at Tampa Bay 10/24<

5, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<

5, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<

5, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<

5, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<

5, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<

FIRST DOWNS

Most

36, Baltimore vs. Minnesota 11/7<

Most

, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<

FIRST DOWNS RUSHING

Most

19, Philadelphia at Detroit 10/31<

19, Buffalo vs. Atlanta 1/2<

Most

, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<

, Houston at Arizona 10/24<

FIRST DOWNS PASSING

Most

26, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<

26, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<

Most

, New England at Buffalo 12/7<

FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY

Most

7, Minnesota vs. Dallas 11/1<

7, Las Vegas at Dallas 11/25<

TIME OF POSSESSION

Most

18:25, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you