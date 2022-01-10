POINTS
Most
56, Dallas vs. Washington 12/27<
54, New England vs. New York 10/24<
51, Seattle vs. Detroit 1/2<
51, Dallas at Philadelphia 1/9<
50, New England vs. Jacksonville 1/2<
Fewest
0, Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 12/20<
0, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<
0, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<
0, Atlanta vs. New England 11/19<
0, Seattle at Green Bay 11/14<
0, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<
0, N.Y. Jets at Denver 9/26<
0, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/19<
TOTAL YARDS
Most
575, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<
571, Minnesota at Carolina 10/17<
567, Dallas at New England 10/17<
558, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<
551, New England vs. New York 10/24<
Fewest
47, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<
53, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<
109, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<
128, New Orleans at Carolina 9/19<
141, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<
RUSHING YARDS
Most
273, N.Y. Jets vs. Jacksonville 12/26<
270, Tennessee at New England 11/28<
265, Seattle vs. Detroit 1/2<
264, Indianapolis at Buffalo 11/21<
260, Indianapolis vs. New York 11/5<
Fewest
-1, New England vs. Tampa Bay 10/4<
8, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<
18, Denver at Las Vegas 12/26<
26, L.A. Chargers at Baltimore 10/17<
27, Minnesota at Green Bay 1/3<
NET PASSING YARDS
Most
525, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<
452, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<
446, Cincinnati vs. Kansas City 1/2<
445, Dallas at New England 10/17<
442, Baltimore vs. Indianapolis 10/12<
Fewest
19, New England at Buffalo 12/7<
24, N.Y. Giants at Chicago 1/2<
57, Indianapolis vs. New England 12/19<
68, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<
77, Detroit at Cleveland 11/21<
TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most
9, Chicago at Cleveland 9/26<
9, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<
9, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 1/4<
PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most
4, N.Y. Jets vs. New England 9/19<
4, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<
4, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<
4, Atlanta vs. New England 11/19<
4, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<
4, Baltimore vs. Cleveland 11/29<
4, New Orleans vs. Dallas 12/3<
4, Chicago vs. Arizona 12/5<
4, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<
4, Cleveland at Green Bay 12/25<
FUMBLES LOST
Most
4, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<
3, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<
3, Tennessee at New England 11/28<
3, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<
3, Washington vs. Dallas 12/12<
3, Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12/19<
3, Chicago vs. Minnesota 12/21<
TURNOVERS
Most
5, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<
5, Chicago at Tampa Bay 10/24<
5, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<
5, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<
5, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<
5, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<
5, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most
5, Houston at Buffalo 10/3<
5, Chicago at Tampa Bay 10/24<
5, Miami vs. Houston 11/7<
5, N.Y. Jets vs. Buffalo 11/14<
5, Tennessee vs. Houston 11/21<
5, Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay 11/28<
5, Las Vegas at Kansas City 12/12<
FIRST DOWNS
Most
36, Baltimore vs. Minnesota 11/7<
Most
, N.Y. Jets at Buffalo 1/9<
FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most
19, Philadelphia at Detroit 10/31<
19, Buffalo vs. Atlanta 1/2<
Most
, Jacksonville at Tennessee 12/12<
, Houston at Arizona 10/24<
FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most
26, Tampa Bay vs. Miami 10/10<
26, Cincinnati vs. Baltimore 12/26<
Most
, New England at Buffalo 12/7<
FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most
7, Minnesota vs. Dallas 11/1<
7, Las Vegas at Dallas 11/25<
TIME OF POSSESSION
Most
18:25, Houston vs. Indianapolis 12/5<