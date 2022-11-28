POINTS
Most
49, Dallas vs. Chicago 10/30<
48, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<
45, Detroit vs. Seattle 10/2<
44, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<
44, Kansas City at San Francisco 10/23<
Fewest
0, New Orleans at San Francisco 11/27<
0, Las Vegas at New Orleans 10/30<
0, Detroit at New England 10/9<
0, Indianapolis at Jacksonville 9/18<
3, Minnesota vs. Dallas 11/20<
3, N.Y. Jets at New England 11/20<
3, Carolina at Baltimore 11/20<
3, Indianapolis at New England 11/6<
3, Tampa Bay at Carolina 10/23<
3, Pittsburgh at Buffalo 10/9<
3, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 9/12<
TOTAL YARDS
Most
576, Las Vegas at Seattle 11/27<
555, Seattle at Detroit 10/2<
552, Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh 10/9<
547, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<
537, Cincinnati vs. Atlanta 10/23<
Fewest
103, N.Y. Jets at New England 11/20<
121, Indianapolis at New England 11/6<
148, Houston vs. Washington 11/20<
161, Houston vs. Tennessee 10/30<
183, Minnesota vs. Dallas 11/20<
183, Las Vegas at New Orleans 10/30<
RUSHING YARDS
Most
363, Philadelphia vs. Green Bay 11/28<
314, Tennessee at Houston 10/30<
283, Las Vegas at Seattle 11/27<
281, Chicago vs. Houston 9/25<
262, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<
Fewest
3, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
21, Houston vs. Washington 11/20<
26, L.A. Chargers vs. Jacksonville 9/25<
29, New Orleans at Pittsburgh 11/13<
34, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
NET PASSING YARDS
Most
481, Cincinnati vs. Atlanta 10/23<
469, Miami at Baltimore 9/18<
446, Kansas City vs. Tennessee 11/7<
432, Buffalo vs. Pittsburgh 10/9<
423, Kansas City at San Francisco 10/23<
Fewest
55, Tennessee at Houston 10/30<
70, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<
77, N.Y. Jets at New England 11/20<
80, Tennessee at Kansas City 11/7<
82, N.Y. Giants vs. Chicago 10/2<
TIMES SACKED BY OPPONENT
Most
9, Indianapolis at New England 11/6<
9, Washington vs. Philadelphia 9/25<
PASSES HAD INTERCEPTED
Most
4, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
4, Pittsburgh vs. New York 10/2<
FUMBLES LOST
Most
4, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
3, Chicago at New York 10/2<
3, Detroit at Dallas 10/23<
3, Philadelphia vs. Washington 11/15<
2, Buffalo at Los Angeles 9/9<
2, Atlanta vs. New Orleans 9/11<
2, New England at Miami 9/11<
2, Denver at Seattle 9/13<
2, Carolina at New York 9/18<
2, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
2, Tennessee at Buffalo 9/19<
2, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati 9/25<
2, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
2, San Francisco at Denver 9/26<
2, New Orleans vs. Minnesota 10/2<
2, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee 10/2<
2, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
2, L.A. Rams vs. Dallas 10/9<
2, Cleveland vs. New England 10/16<
2, Cleveland at Baltimore 10/23<
2, N.Y. Giants at Seattle 10/30<
2, Indianapolis vs. Washington 10/30<
2, Atlanta vs. Los Angeles 11/6<
2, Buffalo vs. Minnesota 11/13<
2, Kansas City vs. Jacksonville 11/13<
2, Green Bay vs. Dallas 11/13<
2, Atlanta vs. Chicago 11/20<
2, Philadelphia at Indianapolis 11/20<
2, Detroit vs. Buffalo 11/24<
2, Denver at Carolina 11/27<
2, Baltimore at Jacksonville 11/27<
2, New Orleans at San Francisco 11/27<
TURNOVERS
Most
5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
5, Detroit at Dallas 10/23<
TIMES LOSING BALL ON FUMBLES LOST OR INTERCEPTIONS
Most
5, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh 9/11<
5, New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay 9/18<
5, Jacksonville at Philadelphia 10/2<
5, Detroit at Dallas 10/23<
FIRST DOWNS
Most
33, Indianapolis at Houston 9/11<
33, Kansas City at Arizona 9/11<
Most
, N.Y. Jets at New England 11/20<
FIRST DOWNS RUSHING
Most
21, Philadelphia vs. Green Bay 11/28<
Most
, Jacksonville vs. Baltimore 11/27<
, N.Y. Jets at New England 11/20<
, New Orleans at Pittsburgh 11/13<
, Tampa Bay vs. Los Angeles 11/6<
, N.Y. Jets vs. New England 10/30<
, Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay 9/25<
, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 9/18<
, Las Vegas at Los Angeles 9/11<
FIRST DOWNS PASSING
Most
23, Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City 10/3<
23, Kansas City vs. Tennessee 11/7<
Most
, Chicago at Green Bay 9/19<
FIRST DOWNS BY PENALTY
Most
7, Seattle vs. Denver 9/13<
7, L.A. Chargers vs. Denver 10/18<
TIME OF POSSESSION
Most
19:20, Miami vs. Buffalo 9/25<
