Week 3
TOTAL YARDAGE
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Las Vegas
|1413
|274
|1139
|Baltimore
|1274
|556
|718
|Kansas City
|1239
|321
|918
|Cleveland
|1230
|524
|706
|L.A. Chargers
|1184
|262
|922
|Buffalo
|1166
|382
|784
|Denver
|1162
|382
|780
|Tennessee
|1148
|478
|670
|Indianapolis
|955
|309
|646
|New England
|953
|275
|678
|Jacksonville
|945
|310
|635
|Houston
|944
|284
|660
|Pittsburgh
|925
|159
|766
|Cincinnati
|882
|314
|568
|Miami
|805
|278
|527
|N.Y. Jets
|750
|240
|510
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|665
|178
|487
|Cleveland
|746
|201
|545
|Buffalo
|758
|224
|534
|New England
|847
|368
|479
|Cincinnati
|951
|235
|716
|N.Y. Jets
|985
|333
|652
|Pittsburgh
|1064
|265
|799
|Las Vegas
|1067
|361
|706
|Tennessee
|1078
|300
|778
|L.A. Chargers
|1115
|510
|605
|Indianapolis
|1120
|421
|699
|Houston
|1157
|349
|808
|Baltimore
|1181
|237
|944
|Miami
|1204
|408
|796
|Jacksonville
|1254
|347
|907
|Kansas City
|1290
|481
|809
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Arizona
|1297
|330
|967
|Minnesota
|1275
|384
|891
|Tampa Bay
|1218
|169
|1049
|Carolina
|1171
|317
|854
|Seattle
|1167
|323
|844
|L.A. Rams
|1164
|251
|913
|Detroit
|1059
|317
|742
|N.Y. Giants
|1051
|323
|728
|San Francisco
|1046
|315
|731
|Washington
|956
|291
|665
|Green Bay
|905
|239
|666
|Atlanta
|904
|248
|656
|Dallas
|870
|258
|612
|Philadelphia
|762
|324
|438
|New Orleans
|702
|361
|341
|Chicago
|575
|303
|272
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Philadelphia
|566
|241
|325
|Carolina
|573
|135
|438
|Dallas
|839
|147
|692
|New Orleans
|912
|181
|731
|Green Bay
|964
|346
|618
|Arizona
|1028
|422
|606
|Chicago
|1052
|358
|694
|San Francisco
|1111
|367
|744
|Atlanta
|1121
|355
|766
|L.A. Rams
|1122
|278
|844
|N.Y. Giants
|1123
|321
|802
|Detroit
|1152
|343
|809
|Tampa Bay
|1206
|191
|1015
|Minnesota
|1229
|358
|871
|Washington
|1296
|375
|921
|Seattle
|1321
|465
|856
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Las Vegas
|471.0
|91.3
|379.7
|Baltimore
|424.7
|185.3
|239.3
|Kansas City
|413.0
|107.0
|306.0
|Cleveland
|410.0
|174.7
|235.3
|L.A. Chargers
|394.7
|87.3
|307.3
|Buffalo
|388.7
|127.3
|261.3
|Denver
|387.3
|127.3
|260.0
|Tennessee
|382.7
|159.3
|223.3
|Indianapolis
|318.3
|103.0
|215.3
|New England
|317.7
|91.7
|226.0
|Jacksonville
|315.0
|103.3
|211.7
|Houston
|314.7
|94.7
|220.0
|Pittsburgh
|308.3
|53.0
|255.3
|Cincinnati
|294.0
|104.7
|189.3
|Miami
|268.3
|92.7
|175.7
|N.Y. Jets
|250.0
|80.0
|170.0
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Denver
|221.7
|59.3
|162.3
|Cleveland
|248.7
|67.0
|181.7
|Buffalo
|252.7
|74.7
|178.0
|New England
|282.3
|122.7
|159.7
|Cincinnati
|317.0
|78.3
|238.7
|N.Y. Jets
|328.3
|111.0
|217.3
|Pittsburgh
|354.7
|88.3
|266.3
|Las Vegas
|355.7
|120.3
|235.3
|Tennessee
|359.3
|100.0
|259.3
|L.A. Chargers
|371.7
|170.0
|201.7
|Indianapolis
|373.3
|140.3
|233.0
|Houston
|385.7
|116.3
|269.3
|Baltimore
|393.7
|79.0
|314.7
|Miami
|401.3
|136.0
|265.3
|Jacksonville
|418.0
|115.7
|302.3
|Kansas City
|430.0
|160.3
|269.7
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|435.0
|129.0
|306.0
|Arizona
|432.3
|110.0
|322.3
|Minnesota
|425.0
|128.0
|297.0
|Tampa Bay
|406.0
|56.3
|349.7
|Carolina
|390.3
|105.7
|284.7
|Seattle
|389.0
|107.7
|281.3
|L.A. Rams
|388.0
|83.7
|304.3
|Philadelphia
|381.0
|162.0
|219.0
|Detroit
|353.0
|105.7
|247.3
|N.Y. Giants
|350.3
|107.7
|242.7
|San Francisco
|348.7
|105.0
|243.7
|Washington
|318.7
|97.0
|221.7
|Green Bay
|301.7
|79.7
|222.0
|Atlanta
|301.3
|82.7
|218.7
|New Orleans
|234.0
|120.3
|113.7
|Chicago
|191.7
|101.0
|90.7
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Carolina
|191.0
|45.0
|146.0
|Philadelphia
|283.0
|120.5
|162.5
|New Orleans
|304.0
|60.3
|243.7
|Green Bay
|321.3
|115.3
|206.0
|Arizona
|342.7
|140.7
|202.0
|Chicago
|350.7
|119.3
|231.3
|San Francisco
|370.3
|122.3
|248.0
|Atlanta
|373.7
|118.3
|255.3
|L.A. Rams
|374.0
|92.7
|281.3
|N.Y. Giants
|374.3
|107.0
|267.3
|Detroit
|384.0
|114.3
|269.7
|Tampa Bay
|402.0
|63.7
|338.3
|Minnesota
|409.7
|119.3
|290.3
|Dallas
|419.5
|73.5
|346.0
|Washington
|432.0
|125.0
|307.0
|Seattle
|440.3
|155.0
|285.3