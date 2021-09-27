Week 3

TOTAL YARDAGE

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Las Vegas14132741139
Baltimore1274556718
Kansas City1239321918
Cleveland1230524706
L.A. Chargers1184262922
Buffalo1166382784
Denver1162382780
Tennessee1148478670
Indianapolis955309646
New England953275678
Jacksonville945310635
Houston944284660
Pittsburgh925159766
Cincinnati882314568
Miami805278527
N.Y. Jets750240510

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
Denver665178487
Cleveland746201545
Buffalo758224534
New England847368479
Cincinnati951235716
N.Y. Jets985333652
Pittsburgh1064265799
Las Vegas1067361706
Tennessee1078300778
L.A. Chargers1115510605
Indianapolis1120421699
Houston1157349808
Baltimore1181237944
Miami1204408796
Jacksonville1254347907
Kansas City1290481809

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Arizona1297330967
Minnesota1275384891
Tampa Bay12181691049
Carolina1171317854
Seattle1167323844
L.A. Rams1164251913
Detroit1059317742
N.Y. Giants1051323728
San Francisco1046315731
Washington956291665
Green Bay905239666
Atlanta904248656
Dallas870258612
Philadelphia762324438
New Orleans702361341
Chicago575303272

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
Philadelphia566241325
Carolina573135438
Dallas839147692
New Orleans912181731
Green Bay964346618
Arizona1028422606
Chicago1052358694
San Francisco1111367744
Atlanta1121355766
L.A. Rams1122278844
N.Y. Giants1123321802
Detroit1152343809
Tampa Bay12061911015
Minnesota1229358871
Washington1296375921
Seattle1321465856

AVERAGE PER GAME

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
Las Vegas471.091.3379.7
Baltimore424.7185.3239.3
Kansas City413.0107.0306.0
Cleveland410.0174.7235.3
L.A. Chargers394.787.3307.3
Buffalo388.7127.3261.3
Denver387.3127.3260.0
Tennessee382.7159.3223.3
Indianapolis318.3103.0215.3
New England317.791.7226.0
Jacksonville315.0103.3211.7
Houston314.794.7220.0
Pittsburgh308.353.0255.3
Cincinnati294.0104.7189.3
Miami268.392.7175.7
N.Y. Jets250.080.0170.0

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
Denver221.759.3162.3
Cleveland248.767.0181.7
Buffalo252.774.7178.0
New England282.3122.7159.7
Cincinnati317.078.3238.7
N.Y. Jets328.3111.0217.3
Pittsburgh354.788.3266.3
Las Vegas355.7120.3235.3
Tennessee359.3100.0259.3
L.A. Chargers371.7170.0201.7
Indianapolis373.3140.3233.0
Houston385.7116.3269.3
Baltimore393.779.0314.7
Miami401.3136.0265.3
Jacksonville418.0115.7302.3
Kansas City430.0160.3269.7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
Dallas435.0129.0306.0
Arizona432.3110.0322.3
Minnesota425.0128.0297.0
Tampa Bay406.056.3349.7
Carolina390.3105.7284.7
Seattle389.0107.7281.3
L.A. Rams388.083.7304.3
Philadelphia381.0162.0219.0
Detroit353.0105.7247.3
N.Y. Giants350.3107.7242.7
San Francisco348.7105.0243.7
Washington318.797.0221.7
Green Bay301.779.7222.0
Atlanta301.382.7218.7
New Orleans234.0120.3113.7
Chicago191.7101.090.7

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
Carolina191.045.0146.0
Philadelphia283.0120.5162.5
New Orleans304.060.3243.7
Green Bay321.3115.3206.0
Arizona342.7140.7202.0
Chicago350.7119.3231.3
San Francisco370.3122.3248.0
Atlanta373.7118.3255.3
L.A. Rams374.092.7281.3
N.Y. Giants374.3107.0267.3
Detroit384.0114.3269.7
Tampa Bay402.063.7338.3
Minnesota409.7119.3290.3
Dallas419.573.5346.0
Washington432.0125.0307.0
Seattle440.3155.0285.3

