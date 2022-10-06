Week 5

TOTAL YARDAGE

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Buffalo16504621188
Cleveland1539749790
Kansas City15394681071
L.A. Chargers14872581229
N.Y. Jets14583501108
Miami14442771167
Baltimore1437568869
Las Vegas1425452973
Cincinnati13873581029
New England1365514851
Indianapolis13593511008
Jacksonville1346441905
Denver1343438905
Houston1208380828
Tennessee1150409741
Pittsburgh1115389726

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
Buffalo938335603
Denver1139456683
Indianapolis1188358830
Cleveland1304453851
N.Y. Jets1306435871
Cincinnati1310343967
Kansas City13182631055
Jacksonville1321375946
New England1387543844
L.A. Chargers1398439959
Las Vegas14284131015
Pittsburgh15325261006
Tennessee15694731096
Miami16124151197
Houston1649688961
Baltimore17004391261

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Detroit17476561091
Philadelphia17426611081
Green Bay1510580930
New Orleans14574461011
Seattle1444459985
Arizona1398448950
Atlanta1396672724
Minnesota1376392984
N.Y. Giants1328770558
Washington1323402921
San Francisco1298541757
Tampa Bay12682611007
Dallas1251416835
L.A. Rams1176274902
Chicago1099709390
Carolina1049385664

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
San Francisco938293645
Philadelphia1109401708
Green Bay1179507672
Dallas1234550684
Tampa Bay1284427857
New Orleans1313499814
N.Y. Giants1329564765
L.A. Rams1366369997
Arizona13713481023
Carolina1384536848
Chicago1407733674
Washington14874481039
Atlanta15455051040
Minnesota15785241054
Seattle17126161096
Detroit17796621117

AVERAGE PER GAME

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
Buffalo412.5115.5297.0
Cleveland384.8187.2197.5
Kansas City384.8117.0267.8
L.A. Chargers371.864.5307.2
N.Y. Jets364.587.5277.0
Miami361.069.2291.8
Baltimore359.2142.0217.2
Las Vegas356.2113.0243.2
Cincinnati346.889.5257.2
New England341.2128.5212.8
Indianapolis339.887.8252.0
Jacksonville336.5110.2226.2
Denver335.8109.5226.2
Houston302.095.0207.0
Tennessee287.5102.2185.2
Pittsburgh278.897.2181.5

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
Buffalo234.583.8150.8
Denver284.8114.0170.8
Indianapolis297.089.5207.5
Cleveland326.0113.2212.8
N.Y. Jets326.5108.8217.8
Cincinnati327.585.8241.8
Kansas City329.565.8263.8
Jacksonville330.293.8236.5
New England346.8135.8211.0
L.A. Chargers349.5109.8239.8
Las Vegas357.0103.2253.8
Pittsburgh383.0131.5251.5
Tennessee392.2118.2274.0
Miami403.0103.8299.2
Houston412.2172.0240.2
Baltimore425.0109.8315.2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
Detroit436.8164.0272.8
Philadelphia435.5165.2270.2
Green Bay377.5145.0232.5
New Orleans364.2111.5252.8
Seattle361.0114.8246.2
Arizona349.5112.0237.5
Atlanta349.0168.0181.0
Minnesota344.098.0246.0
N.Y. Giants332.0192.5139.5
Washington330.8100.5230.2
San Francisco324.5135.2189.2
Tampa Bay317.065.2251.8
Dallas312.8104.0208.8
L.A. Rams294.068.5225.5
Chicago274.8177.297.5
Carolina262.296.2166.0

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
San Francisco234.573.2161.2
Philadelphia277.2100.2177.0
Green Bay294.8126.8168.0
Dallas308.5137.5171.0
Tampa Bay321.0106.8214.2
New Orleans328.2124.8203.5
N.Y. Giants332.2141.0191.2
L.A. Rams341.592.2249.2
Arizona342.887.0255.8
Carolina346.0134.0212.0
Chicago351.8183.2168.5
Washington371.8112.0259.8
Atlanta386.2126.2260.0
Minnesota394.5131.0263.5
Seattle428.0154.0274.0
Detroit444.8165.5279.2

