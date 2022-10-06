Week 5
TOTAL YARDAGE
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|1650
|462
|1188
|Cleveland
|1539
|749
|790
|Kansas City
|1539
|468
|1071
|L.A. Chargers
|1487
|258
|1229
|N.Y. Jets
|1458
|350
|1108
|Miami
|1444
|277
|1167
|Baltimore
|1437
|568
|869
|Las Vegas
|1425
|452
|973
|Cincinnati
|1387
|358
|1029
|New England
|1365
|514
|851
|Indianapolis
|1359
|351
|1008
|Jacksonville
|1346
|441
|905
|Denver
|1343
|438
|905
|Houston
|1208
|380
|828
|Tennessee
|1150
|409
|741
|Pittsburgh
|1115
|389
|726
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|938
|335
|603
|Denver
|1139
|456
|683
|Indianapolis
|1188
|358
|830
|Cleveland
|1304
|453
|851
|N.Y. Jets
|1306
|435
|871
|Cincinnati
|1310
|343
|967
|Kansas City
|1318
|263
|1055
|Jacksonville
|1321
|375
|946
|New England
|1387
|543
|844
|L.A. Chargers
|1398
|439
|959
|Las Vegas
|1428
|413
|1015
|Pittsburgh
|1532
|526
|1006
|Tennessee
|1569
|473
|1096
|Miami
|1612
|415
|1197
|Houston
|1649
|688
|961
|Baltimore
|1700
|439
|1261
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Detroit
|1747
|656
|1091
|Philadelphia
|1742
|661
|1081
|Green Bay
|1510
|580
|930
|New Orleans
|1457
|446
|1011
|Seattle
|1444
|459
|985
|Arizona
|1398
|448
|950
|Atlanta
|1396
|672
|724
|Minnesota
|1376
|392
|984
|N.Y. Giants
|1328
|770
|558
|Washington
|1323
|402
|921
|San Francisco
|1298
|541
|757
|Tampa Bay
|1268
|261
|1007
|Dallas
|1251
|416
|835
|L.A. Rams
|1176
|274
|902
|Chicago
|1099
|709
|390
|Carolina
|1049
|385
|664
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|938
|293
|645
|Philadelphia
|1109
|401
|708
|Green Bay
|1179
|507
|672
|Dallas
|1234
|550
|684
|Tampa Bay
|1284
|427
|857
|New Orleans
|1313
|499
|814
|N.Y. Giants
|1329
|564
|765
|L.A. Rams
|1366
|369
|997
|Arizona
|1371
|348
|1023
|Carolina
|1384
|536
|848
|Chicago
|1407
|733
|674
|Washington
|1487
|448
|1039
|Atlanta
|1545
|505
|1040
|Minnesota
|1578
|524
|1054
|Seattle
|1712
|616
|1096
|Detroit
|1779
|662
|1117
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|412.5
|115.5
|297.0
|Cleveland
|384.8
|187.2
|197.5
|Kansas City
|384.8
|117.0
|267.8
|L.A. Chargers
|371.8
|64.5
|307.2
|N.Y. Jets
|364.5
|87.5
|277.0
|Miami
|361.0
|69.2
|291.8
|Baltimore
|359.2
|142.0
|217.2
|Las Vegas
|356.2
|113.0
|243.2
|Cincinnati
|346.8
|89.5
|257.2
|New England
|341.2
|128.5
|212.8
|Indianapolis
|339.8
|87.8
|252.0
|Jacksonville
|336.5
|110.2
|226.2
|Denver
|335.8
|109.5
|226.2
|Houston
|302.0
|95.0
|207.0
|Tennessee
|287.5
|102.2
|185.2
|Pittsburgh
|278.8
|97.2
|181.5
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Buffalo
|234.5
|83.8
|150.8
|Denver
|284.8
|114.0
|170.8
|Indianapolis
|297.0
|89.5
|207.5
|Cleveland
|326.0
|113.2
|212.8
|N.Y. Jets
|326.5
|108.8
|217.8
|Cincinnati
|327.5
|85.8
|241.8
|Kansas City
|329.5
|65.8
|263.8
|Jacksonville
|330.2
|93.8
|236.5
|New England
|346.8
|135.8
|211.0
|L.A. Chargers
|349.5
|109.8
|239.8
|Las Vegas
|357.0
|103.2
|253.8
|Pittsburgh
|383.0
|131.5
|251.5
|Tennessee
|392.2
|118.2
|274.0
|Miami
|403.0
|103.8
|299.2
|Houston
|412.2
|172.0
|240.2
|Baltimore
|425.0
|109.8
|315.2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Detroit
|436.8
|164.0
|272.8
|Philadelphia
|435.5
|165.2
|270.2
|Green Bay
|377.5
|145.0
|232.5
|New Orleans
|364.2
|111.5
|252.8
|Seattle
|361.0
|114.8
|246.2
|Arizona
|349.5
|112.0
|237.5
|Atlanta
|349.0
|168.0
|181.0
|Minnesota
|344.0
|98.0
|246.0
|N.Y. Giants
|332.0
|192.5
|139.5
|Washington
|330.8
|100.5
|230.2
|San Francisco
|324.5
|135.2
|189.2
|Tampa Bay
|317.0
|65.2
|251.8
|Dallas
|312.8
|104.0
|208.8
|L.A. Rams
|294.0
|68.5
|225.5
|Chicago
|274.8
|177.2
|97.5
|Carolina
|262.2
|96.2
|166.0
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|San Francisco
|234.5
|73.2
|161.2
|Philadelphia
|277.2
|100.2
|177.0
|Green Bay
|294.8
|126.8
|168.0
|Dallas
|308.5
|137.5
|171.0
|Tampa Bay
|321.0
|106.8
|214.2
|New Orleans
|328.2
|124.8
|203.5
|N.Y. Giants
|332.2
|141.0
|191.2
|L.A. Rams
|341.5
|92.2
|249.2
|Arizona
|342.8
|87.0
|255.8
|Carolina
|346.0
|134.0
|212.0
|Chicago
|351.8
|183.2
|168.5
|Washington
|371.8
|112.0
|259.8
|Atlanta
|386.2
|126.2
|260.0
|Minnesota
|394.5
|131.0
|263.5
|Seattle
|428.0
|154.0
|274.0
|Detroit
|444.8
|165.5
|279.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.