Week 2
TOTAL YARDAGE
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Miami
|536
|70
|466
|L.A. Chargers
|433
|233
|200
|New England
|382
|76
|306
|Cleveland
|350
|206
|144
|Jacksonville
|342
|105
|237
|Kansas City
|316
|90
|226
|Buffalo
|314
|97
|217
|N.Y. Jets
|289
|172
|117
|Tennessee
|285
|104
|181
|Indianapolis
|280
|65
|215
|Houston
|268
|72
|196
|Baltimore
|265
|110
|155
|Las Vegas
|261
|61
|200
|Denver
|260
|94
|166
|Pittsburgh
|239
|41
|198
|Cincinnati
|142
|75
|67
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Cleveland
|142
|75
|67
|New England
|251
|97
|154
|Las Vegas
|260
|94
|166
|Denver
|261
|61
|200
|Houston
|265
|110
|155
|Baltimore
|268
|72
|196
|Jacksonville
|280
|65
|215
|Buffalo
|289
|172
|117
|N.Y. Jets
|314
|97
|217
|Indianapolis
|342
|105
|237
|Cincinnati
|350
|206
|144
|Tennessee
|351
|69
|282
|Kansas City
|368
|118
|250
|Pittsburgh
|391
|188
|203
|Miami
|433
|233
|200
|L.A. Chargers
|536
|70
|466
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Minnesota
|743
|69
|674
|Philadelphia
|681
|356
|325
|L.A. Rams
|426
|92
|334
|San Francisco
|391
|188
|203
|Detroit
|368
|118
|250
|New Orleans
|351
|69
|282
|Green Bay
|329
|92
|237
|Chicago
|311
|122
|189
|Carolina
|281
|154
|127
|Dallas
|265
|122
|143
|Washington
|248
|92
|156
|Tampa Bay
|242
|73
|169
|Atlanta
|221
|130
|91
|Arizona
|210
|96
|114
|Seattle
|180
|85
|95
|N.Y. Giants
|171
|108
|63
DEFENSE
|Yard
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|171
|108
|63
|L.A. Rams
|180
|85
|95
|Washington
|210
|96
|114
|Carolina
|221
|130
|91
|San Francisco
|239
|41
|198
|Arizona
|248
|92
|156
|N.Y. Giants
|265
|122
|143
|Atlanta
|281
|154
|127
|New Orleans
|285
|104
|181
|Green Bay
|311
|122
|189
|Detroit
|316
|90
|226
|Chicago
|329
|92
|237
|Tampa Bay
|369
|41
|328
|Seattle
|426
|92
|334
|Minnesota
|672
|332
|340
|Philadelphia
|756
|104
|652
AVERAGE PER GAME
AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Miami
|536.0
|70.0
|466.0
|L.A. Chargers
|433.0
|233.0
|200.0
|New England
|382.0
|76.0
|306.0
|Cleveland
|350.0
|206.0
|144.0
|Jacksonville
|342.0
|105.0
|237.0
|Kansas City
|316.0
|90.0
|226.0
|Buffalo
|314.0
|97.0
|217.0
|N.Y. Jets
|289.0
|172.0
|117.0
|Tennessee
|285.0
|104.0
|181.0
|Indianapolis
|280.0
|65.0
|215.0
|Houston
|268.0
|72.0
|196.0
|Baltimore
|265.0
|110.0
|155.0
|Las Vegas
|261.0
|61.0
|200.0
|Denver
|260.0
|94.0
|166.0
|Pittsburgh
|239.0
|41.0
|198.0
|Cincinnati
|142.0
|75.0
|67.0
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Cleveland
|142.0
|75.0
|67.0
|New England
|251.0
|97.0
|154.0
|Las Vegas
|260.0
|94.0
|166.0
|Denver
|261.0
|61.0
|200.0
|Houston
|265.0
|110.0
|155.0
|Baltimore
|268.0
|72.0
|196.0
|Jacksonville
|280.0
|65.0
|215.0
|Buffalo
|289.0
|172.0
|117.0
|N.Y. Jets
|314.0
|97.0
|217.0
|Indianapolis
|342.0
|105.0
|237.0
|Cincinnati
|350.0
|206.0
|144.0
|Tennessee
|351.0
|69.0
|282.0
|Kansas City
|368.0
|118.0
|250.0
|Pittsburgh
|391.0
|188.0
|203.0
|Miami
|433.0
|233.0
|200.0
|L.A. Chargers
|536.0
|70.0
|466.0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE
OFFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|L.A. Rams
|426.0
|92.0
|334.0
|San Francisco
|391.0
|188.0
|203.0
|Minnesota
|371.5
|34.5
|337.0
|Detroit
|368.0
|118.0
|250.0
|New Orleans
|351.0
|69.0
|282.0
|Philadelphia
|340.5
|178.0
|162.5
|Green Bay
|329.0
|92.0
|237.0
|Chicago
|311.0
|122.0
|189.0
|Carolina
|281.0
|154.0
|127.0
|Dallas
|265.0
|122.0
|143.0
|Washington
|248.0
|92.0
|156.0
|Tampa Bay
|242.0
|73.0
|169.0
|Atlanta
|221.0
|130.0
|91.0
|Arizona
|210.0
|96.0
|114.0
|Seattle
|180.0
|85.0
|95.0
|N.Y. Giants
|171.0
|108.0
|63.0
DEFENSE
|Yards
|Rush
|Pass
|Dallas
|171.0
|108.0
|63.0
|L.A. Rams
|180.0
|85.0
|95.0
|Washington
|210.0
|96.0
|114.0
|Carolina
|221.0
|130.0
|91.0
|San Francisco
|239.0
|41.0
|198.0
|Arizona
|248.0
|92.0
|156.0
|N.Y. Giants
|265.0
|122.0
|143.0
|Atlanta
|281.0
|154.0
|127.0
|New Orleans
|285.0
|104.0
|181.0
|Green Bay
|311.0
|122.0
|189.0
|Detroit
|316.0
|90.0
|226.0
|Chicago
|329.0
|92.0
|237.0
|Minnesota
|336.0
|166.0
|170.0
|Tampa Bay
|369.0
|41.0
|328.0
|Philadelphia
|378.0
|52.0
|326.0
|Seattle
|426.0
|92.0
|334.0
