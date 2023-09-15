Week 2

TOTAL YARDAGE

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Miami53670466
L.A. Chargers433233200
New England38276306
Cleveland350206144
Jacksonville342105237
Kansas City31690226
Buffalo31497217
N.Y. Jets289172117
Tennessee285104181
Indianapolis28065215
Houston26872196
Baltimore265110155
Las Vegas26161200
Denver26094166
Pittsburgh23941198
Cincinnati1427567

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
Cleveland1427567
New England25197154
Las Vegas26094166
Denver26161200
Houston265110155
Baltimore26872196
Jacksonville28065215
Buffalo289172117
N.Y. Jets31497217
Indianapolis342105237
Cincinnati350206144
Tennessee35169282
Kansas City368118250
Pittsburgh391188203
Miami433233200
L.A. Chargers53670466

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardRushPass
Minnesota74369674
Philadelphia681356325
L.A. Rams42692334
San Francisco391188203
Detroit368118250
New Orleans35169282
Green Bay32992237
Chicago311122189
Carolina281154127
Dallas265122143
Washington24892156
Tampa Bay24273169
Atlanta22113091
Arizona21096114
Seattle1808595
N.Y. Giants17110863

DEFENSE

YardRushPass
Dallas17110863
L.A. Rams1808595
Washington21096114
Carolina22113091
San Francisco23941198
Arizona24892156
N.Y. Giants265122143
Atlanta281154127
New Orleans285104181
Green Bay311122189
Detroit31690226
Chicago32992237
Tampa Bay36941328
Seattle42692334
Minnesota672332340
Philadelphia756104652

AVERAGE PER GAME

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
Miami536.070.0466.0
L.A. Chargers433.0233.0200.0
New England382.076.0306.0
Cleveland350.0206.0144.0
Jacksonville342.0105.0237.0
Kansas City316.090.0226.0
Buffalo314.097.0217.0
N.Y. Jets289.0172.0117.0
Tennessee285.0104.0181.0
Indianapolis280.065.0215.0
Houston268.072.0196.0
Baltimore265.0110.0155.0
Las Vegas261.061.0200.0
Denver260.094.0166.0
Pittsburgh239.041.0198.0
Cincinnati142.075.067.0

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
Cleveland142.075.067.0
New England251.097.0154.0
Las Vegas260.094.0166.0
Denver261.061.0200.0
Houston265.0110.0155.0
Baltimore268.072.0196.0
Jacksonville280.065.0215.0
Buffalo289.0172.0117.0
N.Y. Jets314.097.0217.0
Indianapolis342.0105.0237.0
Cincinnati350.0206.0144.0
Tennessee351.069.0282.0
Kansas City368.0118.0250.0
Pittsburgh391.0188.0203.0
Miami433.0233.0200.0
L.A. Chargers536.070.0466.0

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

OFFENSE

YardsRushPass
L.A. Rams426.092.0334.0
San Francisco391.0188.0203.0
Minnesota371.534.5337.0
Detroit368.0118.0250.0
New Orleans351.069.0282.0
Philadelphia340.5178.0162.5
Green Bay329.092.0237.0
Chicago311.0122.0189.0
Carolina281.0154.0127.0
Dallas265.0122.0143.0
Washington248.092.0156.0
Tampa Bay242.073.0169.0
Atlanta221.0130.091.0
Arizona210.096.0114.0
Seattle180.085.095.0
N.Y. Giants171.0108.063.0

DEFENSE

YardsRushPass
Dallas171.0108.063.0
L.A. Rams180.085.095.0
Washington210.096.0114.0
Carolina221.0130.091.0
San Francisco239.041.0198.0
Arizona248.092.0156.0
N.Y. Giants265.0122.0143.0
Atlanta281.0154.0127.0
New Orleans285.0104.0181.0
Green Bay311.0122.0189.0
Detroit316.090.0226.0
Chicago329.092.0237.0
Minnesota336.0166.0170.0
Tampa Bay369.041.0328.0
Philadelphia378.052.0326.0
Seattle426.092.0334.0

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

