All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7655156116320220
x-Toronto7751206108300237
x-Carolina7749208106256190
x-N.Y. Rangers7750216106238191
x-Tampa Bay7646228100253216
x-Boston764724599236205
x-Pittsburgh7743231197254215
x-Washington7743231197266229
N.Y. Islanders7635311080210213
Columbus773536676247285
Detroit7730371070218294
Buffalo7829381169219278
Ottawa772941765210251
New Jersey762742761234280
Philadelphia7723431157198283
Montreal7720461151197297

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Colorado7755166116298212
x-Calgary77472010104275193
x-Minnesota7648217103283235
x-St. Louis77462011103290222
p-Edmonton774526696269237
Nashville774428593247227
p-Los Angeles7841271092224227
Dallas774329591223232
Vegas784231589250232
Vancouver7738281187233217
Winnipeg7735311181235248
Anaheim7830341474220255
San Jose7630341272198243
Chicago7726401163208276
Seattle762644658200262
Arizona772249650189296

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

