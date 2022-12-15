All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston2923424811264
New Jersey3021724410573
Toronto3119664410173
Carolina291766408475
Pittsburgh3018844010686
Tampa Bay2919913910585
N.Y. Rangers3116105379686
N.Y. Islanders3017121359584
Washington3215134349594
Detroit2913106328591
Florida311413432104102
Buffalo301414230122106
Montreal30141423088105
Ottawa2913142288991
Philadelphia31101472774100
Columbus29101722281119

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas3222914510886
Dallas3118854111285
Winnipeg291991399676
Los Angeles331612537109120
Edmonton311813036116107
Seattle29161033510094
Minnesota2916112349286
Colorado2815112328883
Calgary3013116329093
Vancouver291313329101112
Nashville2812124287187
St. Louis30131522890115
San Jose31101652596112
Arizona279144227499
Anaheim3182031975132
Chicago2871741866105

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Thursday's Games

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 5, Montreal 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, SO

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 1, OT

Vegas 4, Chicago 1

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 1 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

