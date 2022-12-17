All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston3024425011666
New Jersey3021724410573
Toronto3119664410173
Carolina291766408475
Pittsburgh3018844010686
Tampa Bay2919913910585
N.Y. Rangers3116105379686
N.Y. Islanders3117131359989
Washington3215134349594
Detroit3013116328897
Florida311413432104102
Ottawa3014142309594
Buffalo301414230119105
Montreal30141423088105
Philadelphia31101472774100
Columbus30101822283123

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas3222914510886
Dallas3118854111285
Winnipeg291991399676
Los Angeles331612537109120
Minnesota3017112369687
Seattle29161033510094
Edmonton311713135112106
Colorado2815112328780
Calgary3113126329298
St. Louis31151513194113
Vancouver291313329101112
Nashville2812124287187
San Jose31101652596112
Arizona28101442479103
Anaheim3182031975132
Chicago2971841867109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 5, Calgary 2

Arizona 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 6, Detroit 3

Boston 4, Columbus 2

Anaheim at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

