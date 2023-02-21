All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston56438591210118
m-Carolina563810884192148
m-New Jersey573715579197154
a-Toronto583515878200156
a-Tampa Bay563617375201163
m-N.Y. Rangers573315975192156
N.Y. Islanders602924765175170
Florida602925664209210
Pittsburgh562720963180178
Detroit562721862175180
Washington592825662176173
Buffalo552823460204193
Ottawa562725458172179
Philadelphia5923261056159190
Montreal572429452156207
Columbus571834541146212

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas573418573186160
c-Dallas5730151272185148
c-Winnipeg573521171181148
p-Los Angeles583219771197195
p-Seattle573219670197178
Edmonton583119870218194
c-Colorado553119567173155
Minnesota573121567169162
Calgary5726201163183177
Nashville552722660157167
St. Louis572628355176209
Vancouver572230549196234
Arizona572028949155199
San Jose5818291147174213
Chicago561932543139203
Anaheim581734741145246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Boston 3, Ottawa 1

San Jose 4, Seattle 0

Philadelphia 4, Calgary 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 3, Washington 1

Montreal 5, New Jersey 2

Carolina 4, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 1

Toronto 6, Buffalo 3

Minnesota 2, Los Angeles 1

Nashville 5, Vancouver 4, SO

Chicago 3, Vegas 2, SO

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

