All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|63
|49
|9
|5
|103
|239
|135
|m-Carolina
|63
|43
|12
|8
|94
|217
|158
|m-New Jersey
|64
|42
|16
|6
|90
|229
|176
|a-Toronto
|64
|39
|17
|8
|86
|216
|171
|a-Tampa Bay
|65
|38
|21
|6
|82
|228
|202
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|64
|36
|19
|9
|81
|213
|182
|N.Y. Islanders
|67
|34
|25
|8
|76
|195
|182
|Pittsburgh
|64
|32
|22
|10
|74
|209
|207
|Florida
|66
|33
|27
|6
|72
|225
|221
|Ottawa
|64
|33
|27
|4
|70
|204
|202
|Washington
|66
|31
|28
|7
|69
|203
|199
|Buffalo
|64
|32
|28
|4
|68
|237
|234
|Detroit
|64
|29
|26
|9
|67
|192
|211
|Philadelphia
|65
|24
|30
|11
|59
|168
|212
|Montreal
|65
|26
|33
|6
|58
|179
|233
|Columbus
|64
|20
|37
|7
|47
|167
|239
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|65
|39
|20
|6
|84
|208
|182
|p-Los Angeles
|66
|38
|20
|8
|84
|227
|219
|c-Dallas
|65
|35
|17
|13
|83
|225
|175
|c-Minnesota
|65
|37
|21
|7
|81
|186
|171
|p-Seattle
|65
|37
|22
|6
|80
|229
|207
|Edmonton
|66
|36
|22
|8
|80
|254
|221
|c-Colorado
|63
|35
|22
|6
|76
|203
|179
|Winnipeg
|65
|36
|26
|3
|75
|202
|183
|Calgary
|66
|29
|24
|13
|71
|204
|204
|Nashville
|62
|31
|24
|7
|69
|179
|184
|St. Louis
|64
|28
|31
|5
|61
|197
|235
|Vancouver
|64
|27
|32
|5
|59
|217
|251
|Arizona
|65
|23
|32
|10
|56
|181
|230
|Anaheim
|66
|22
|35
|9
|53
|168
|266
|Chicago
|65
|22
|37
|6
|50
|164
|233
|San Jose
|66
|19
|35
|12
|50
|191
|252
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT
Dallas 10, Buffalo 4
N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO
Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO
Edmonton 3, Boston 2
St. Louis 4, San Jose 2
Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2
Arizona 4, Nashville 1
Ottawa 5, Seattle 4
Friday's Games
Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT
Anaheim 3, Calgary 1
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
