All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston634995103239135
m-Carolina634312894217158
m-New Jersey644216690229176
a-Toronto643917886216171
a-Tampa Bay653821682228202
m-N.Y. Rangers643619981213182
N.Y. Islanders673425876195182
Pittsburgh6432221074209207
Florida663327672225221
Ottawa643327470204202
Washington663128769203199
Buffalo643228468237234
Detroit642926967192211
Philadelphia6524301159168212
Montreal652633658179233
Columbus642037747167239

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas653920684208182
p-Los Angeles663820884227219
c-Dallas6535171383225175
c-Minnesota653721781186171
p-Seattle653722680229207
Edmonton663622880254221
c-Colorado633522676203179
Winnipeg653626375202183
Calgary6629241371204204
Nashville623124769179184
St. Louis642831561197235
Vancouver642732559217251
Arizona6523321056181230
Anaheim662235953168266
Chicago652237650164233
San Jose6619351250191252

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT

Dallas 10, Buffalo 4

N.Y. Rangers 4, Montreal 3, SO

Vegas 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

New Jersey 3, Washington 2, SO

Edmonton 3, Boston 2

St. Louis 4, San Jose 2

Los Angeles 5, Colorado 2

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Ottawa 5, Seattle 4

Friday's Games

Florida 4, Chicago 3, OT

Anaheim 3, Calgary 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

