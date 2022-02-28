All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina523711478182122
a-Florida533513575218161
a-Tampa Bay513411674177144
m-Pittsburgh553314874178148
a-Toronto523414472192149
m-N.Y. Rangers533315571157134
Boston523117466151142
Washington542817965173151
Columbus532725155175193
Detroit532324652156191
N.Y. Islanders492021848125137
Ottawa511927543135161
Philadelphia5216261042131181
New Jersey521829541157191
Buffalo541630840143195
Montreal531333733123198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado533910482213150
c-St. Louis523214670188141
p-Calgary513114668177124
c-Minnesota503116365190157
p-Los Angeles532917765159146
Nashville533019464163151
p-Vegas532920462172156
Dallas522920361151151
Edmonton532921361176171
Anaheim552521959161169
Vancouver542622658152151
Winnipeg532321955155162
San Jose532423654142165
Chicago541927846134185
Seattle551634537140196
Arizona531435432122195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

