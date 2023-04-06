All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7861125127288167
x-Carolina7850199109251201
x-New Jersey7950218108279218
x-N.Y. Rangers79462112104269213
x-Toronto78462111103263215
x-Tampa Bay794528696271243
Florida794131789281263
N.Y. Islanders794030989233215
Pittsburgh7939301088253255
Buffalo773832783278284
Ottawa793735781248261
Detroit7835331080237259
Washington783435977242249
Philadelphia7829361371210261
Montreal793142668225291
Columbus782446856206315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7848228104259223
x-Edmonton7947239103312257
x-Dallas78432114100271214
x-Los Angeles78452310100267245
x-Colorado764624698256210
x-Minnesota7844241098233213
Seattle774326894272243
Winnipeg784332389235218
Calgary7937271589256246
Nashville784030888219227
St. Louis793735781258290
Vancouver773436775263290
Arizona7827381367216282
San Jose7722391660226295
Chicago772546656190280
Anaheim7823451056196320

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 3, Anaheim 1

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

