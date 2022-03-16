All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida604113688248175
m-Carolina594113587198139
a-Tampa Bay593815682200171
a-Toronto603817581223181
m-N.Y. Rangers603817581184157
m-Pittsburgh613616981198164
Boston613719579184165
Washington6133181076201172
Columbus613127365203223
N.Y. Islanders572424957155161
Detroit602429755175228
New Jersey602233549182214
Buffalo602032848162212
Philadelphia5918301147148206
Ottawa602134547158198
Montreal601636840150230

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado614313591236170
p-Calgary593616779204143
c-St. Louis593417876211165
c-Minnesota593520474222195
Nashville603521474194167
p-Los Angeles623321874178176
p-Edmonton603323470200192
Vegas623226468195190
Dallas583223367170173
Vancouver613024767179177
Winnipeg6128231066189190
Anaheim6327251165183201
San Jose592625860156185
Chicago612230953162210
Arizona602036444159216
Seattle611837642159220

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 4, Dallas 0

Arizona 6, Montreal 3

N.Y. Rangers 4, Anaheim 3, OT

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 7, Vegas 3

Boston 2, Chicago 1, OT

Edmonton 7, Detroit 5

Vancouver 6, New Jersey 3

Colorado 3, Los Angeles 0

Florida 3, San Jose 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 4, Ottawa 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

New Jersey at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Florida at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Nashville, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10 p.m.

