EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida473210569194139
a-Tampa Bay463010666157130
m-Carolina443110365153106
m-N.Y. Rangers473013464145122
m-Pittsburgh472811864158126
a-Toronto433010363157115
Washington482514959156135
Boston442615355133124
Detroit482121648136165
Columbus442122143141163
N.Y. Islanders39161763893105
Philadelphia461523838116158
New Jersey471626537134168
Ottawa421622436118140
Buffalo451424735117157
Montreal45830723100179

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado44328468183129
c-Nashville462814460144125
c-Minnesota422811359161122
p-Vegas472816359162137
St. Louis442613557153121
p-Los Angeles472416755136130
p-Anaheim482316955141137
Calgary422313652136104
Edmonton432317349142142
Dallas432318248129131
San Jose462220448126142
Vancouver472120648120127
Winnipeg431917745122128
Chicago461623739112156
Seattle461527434121159
Arizona461131426100174

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 7, Montreal 1

Ottawa 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 4, Boston 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 4, Edmonton 0

Vancouver 5, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Chicago at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 10 p.m.

