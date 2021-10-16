All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh21013107
Buffalo1100251
Carolina1100263
Columbus1100282
Florida1100254
New Jersey1100243
Ottawa1100232
Washington1100251
Tampa Bay21102912
Toronto2110244
Detroit1001167
Philadelphia1001145
N.Y. Rangers2011138
Boston0000000
N.Y. Islanders1010036
Montreal2020027

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vancouver2101377
Colorado1100242
Dallas1100232
Los Angeles1100262
Minnesota1100221
Edmonton1100232
Anaheim2110253
Seattle2110277
Vegas2110269
Chicago2011158
Calgary0000000
San Jose0000000
St. Louis0000000
Arizona1010028
Nashville1010034
Winnipeg1010014

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, Chicago 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Minnesota 2, Anaheim 1

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

