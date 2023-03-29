All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
y-Boston7457125119276159
x-Carolina7347179103241192
x-New Jersey7446208100257206
x-N.Y. Rangers7444201098253200
x-Toronto734420997251203
a-Tampa Bay754326692257230
N.Y. Islanders753828985224206
Pittsburgh7436281082239243
Florida743631779257256
Buffalo733531777261271
Ottawa743633577236240
Washington743432876236231
Detroit733232973216242
Philadelphia7329321270198238
Montreal753039666217276
Columbus732343753198291

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas744622698246212
p-Los Angeles7443211096259238
c-Minnesota744322995224199
p-Edmonton754323995298255
c-Colorado734423694245201
c-Dallas7440201494255205
Seattle734025888254236
Winnipeg754131385222212
Calgary7534261583240233
Nashville733728882206217
St. Louis743434674242273
Vancouver743434674256276
Arizona7527351367211262
Anaheim7423411056190302
San Jose7420391555212286
Chicago742444654180266

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Ottawa 5, Florida 2

Montreal 4, Buffalo 3, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 1

Minnesota 5, Seattle 1

Colorado 5, Anaheim 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Montreal 2

N.Y. Rangers 6, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 4, Carolina 0

Nashville 2, Boston 1

Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Vancouver 5, OT

Dallas 4, Chicago 1

Calgary 2, Los Angeles 1

Edmonton 7, Vegas 4

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 0

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you