All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Detroit
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|7
|Boston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|10
|7
|Columbus
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Washington
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Montreal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|Tampa Bay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|12
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Dallas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Edmonton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Seattle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Vancouver
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's Games
Buffalo 5, Montreal 1
Ottawa 3, Toronto 2
Columbus 8, Arizona 2
Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT
Seattle 4, Nashville 3
Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2
Friday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.