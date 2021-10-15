All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida1100254
Detroit1001167
Boston0000000
N.Y. Islanders1010036
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh21013107
Columbus1100282
Buffalo1100251
Washington1100251
Ottawa1100232
Toronto2110244
Montreal2020027
Carolina1100263
Tampa Bay21102912
N.Y. Rangers2011138

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville1010034
St. Louis0000000
Minnesota0000000
San Jose0000000
Calgary0000000
Los Angeles1100262
Anaheim1100241
Colorado1100242
Dallas1100232
Edmonton1100232
Seattle2110277
Vegas2110269
Chicago1010024
Vancouver1001123
Winnipeg1010014
Arizona1010028

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Dallas 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Carolina 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6, OT

Seattle 4, Nashville 3

Los Angeles 6, Vegas 2

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

