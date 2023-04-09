All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston8063125131295171
x-Carolina7950209109254205
x-New Jersey8050228108280220
x-N.Y. Rangers80472112106273213
x-Toronto79472111105270216
x-Tampa Bay804529696275250
Florida804231791285265
N.Y. Islanders804130991237215
Pittsburgh8040301090258256
Buffalo783932785282287
Ottawa803835783255265
Detroit7935341080238264
Washington793436977244253
Philadelphia8029381371213270
Montreal803143668226298
Columbus792447856206319

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas8049229107265227
x-Edmonton8048239105318258
x-Colorado7949246104271219
x-Dallas79442114102273215
x-Minnesota79452410100238216
x-Los Angeles80452510100272254
x-Seattle794526898283248
Winnipeg794432391237218
Calgary8037271690258249
Nashville794031888219229
St. Louis803736781261295
Vancouver793636779269292
Arizona8028391369223290
San Jose7922411660229307
Anaheim8023451258204330
Chicago792548656193290

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Dallas 2, Vegas 1, SO

Edmonton 6, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, Anaheim 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 4, Columbus 0

Winnipeg 2, Nashville 0

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 4

Toronto 7, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 2, New Jersey 1

Seattle 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 3, Calgary 2, SO

Colorado 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday's Games

Boston 5, Philadelphia 3

Colorado 5, Anaheim 4, OT

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 10 p.m.

