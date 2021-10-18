All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Pittsburgh32015159
N.Y. Rangers42115810
Toronto4211587
Carolina2200495
Columbus22004103
Florida22004105
Buffalo2200472
Ottawa3210477
Tampa Bay321041113
Detroit2101398
Philadelphia21013106
Washington2101363
Boston1100231
New Jersey1100243
N.Y. Islanders20200411
Montreal30300310

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Minnesota2200453
Edmonton2200484
Vancouver31113810
Seattle41213915
San Jose1100243
St. Louis1100253
Anaheim2110253
Colorado2110277
Los Angeles2110285
Vegas2110269
Dallas3120268
Arizona20111310
Chicago30211713
Calgary1010025
Nashville2020057
Winnipeg2020048

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Ottawa 3, Dallas 2

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Seattle 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Toronto 1, OT

Anaheim at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.

