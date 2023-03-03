All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston614885101233130
m-Carolina593912886200154
m-New Jersey604015585215162
a-Toronto623816884211164
a-Tampa Bay613719579217185
m-N.Y. Rangers623518979207175
Pittsburgh613121971200195
N.Y. Islanders643125870184176
Buffalo603125466224215
Ottawa613126466194191
Florida633027666215216
Washington633027666191189
Detroit612824965186201
Philadelphia6223281157163205
Montreal612631456168218
Columbus612035646159225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas6233161379204163
p-Vegas613619678195171
p-Los Angeles633520878214213
c-Minnesota623521676179168
p-Seattle613421674213196
Edmonton623321874237207
c-Colorado593420573190164
Winnipeg613524272188165
Calgary6227221367197194
Nashville593023666172175
St. Louis612729559189223
Vancouver612432553206245
Arizona612131951166216
San Jose6218321248183232
Anaheim622034848158255
Chicago612135547152222

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT

Edmonton 5, Toronto 2

Dallas 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 7, Colorado 5

Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Vegas 3, Carolina 2

Thursday's Games

Nashville 2, Florida 1

Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Boston 7, Buffalo 1

Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

Dallas 5, Chicago 2

Toronto 2, Calgary 1

Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1

St. Louis 6, San Jose 3

Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2

Friday's Games

Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

