All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|61
|48
|8
|5
|101
|233
|130
|m-Carolina
|59
|39
|12
|8
|86
|200
|154
|m-New Jersey
|60
|40
|15
|5
|85
|215
|162
|a-Toronto
|62
|38
|16
|8
|84
|211
|164
|a-Tampa Bay
|61
|37
|19
|5
|79
|217
|185
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|62
|35
|18
|9
|79
|207
|175
|Pittsburgh
|61
|31
|21
|9
|71
|200
|195
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|31
|25
|8
|70
|184
|176
|Buffalo
|60
|31
|25
|4
|66
|224
|215
|Ottawa
|61
|31
|26
|4
|66
|194
|191
|Florida
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|215
|216
|Washington
|63
|30
|27
|6
|66
|191
|189
|Detroit
|61
|28
|24
|9
|65
|186
|201
|Philadelphia
|62
|23
|28
|11
|57
|163
|205
|Montreal
|61
|26
|31
|4
|56
|168
|218
|Columbus
|61
|20
|35
|6
|46
|159
|225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Dallas
|62
|33
|16
|13
|79
|204
|163
|p-Vegas
|61
|36
|19
|6
|78
|195
|171
|p-Los Angeles
|63
|35
|20
|8
|78
|214
|213
|c-Minnesota
|62
|35
|21
|6
|76
|179
|168
|p-Seattle
|61
|34
|21
|6
|74
|213
|196
|Edmonton
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|237
|207
|c-Colorado
|59
|34
|20
|5
|73
|190
|164
|Winnipeg
|61
|35
|24
|2
|72
|188
|165
|Calgary
|62
|27
|22
|13
|67
|197
|194
|Nashville
|59
|30
|23
|6
|66
|172
|175
|St. Louis
|61
|27
|29
|5
|59
|189
|223
|Vancouver
|61
|24
|32
|5
|53
|206
|245
|Arizona
|61
|21
|31
|9
|51
|166
|216
|San Jose
|62
|18
|32
|12
|48
|183
|232
|Anaheim
|62
|20
|34
|8
|48
|158
|255
|Chicago
|61
|21
|35
|5
|47
|152
|222
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Edmonton 5, Toronto 2
Dallas 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 7, Colorado 5
Washington 3, Anaheim 2, OT
Vegas 3, Carolina 2
Thursday's Games
Nashville 2, Florida 1
Ottawa 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Boston 7, Buffalo 1
Seattle 5, Detroit 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Dallas 5, Chicago 2
Toronto 2, Calgary 1
Minnesota 2, Vancouver 1
St. Louis 6, San Jose 3
Los Angeles 3, Montreal 2
Friday's Games
Seattle at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Montreal at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, 12:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Washington at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Vegas, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.