All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston211830368547
New Jersey201640327446
Toronto231355316961
N.Y. Islanders211380266955
Carolina211065255859
Detroit191054246258
N.Y. Rangers211074246358
Tampa Bay191171236461
Pittsburgh201073237265
Montreal211191236775
Florida201082226966
Washington229103216169
Philadelphia20785195065
Buffalo209110187570
Columbus197111155681
Ottawa196121136268

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Vegas211641337752
Dallas201253277956
Seattle191153256654
Los Angeles221192247076
Colorado181161236446
Winnipeg181161235147
Calgary20983215965
St. Louis191090205565
Edmonton2010100206672
Nashville20992205365
Minnesota219102206163
Vancouver207103177079
San Jose227123176780
Arizona18792164862
Chicago206104165273
Anaheim206131135388

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston 3, Carolina 2, OT

Washington 3, Calgary 0

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

Montreal 3, Chicago 2, SO

Colorado at Nashville, ppd

Ottawa at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you