EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6550105105245142
m-Carolina644313894217162
m-New Jersey654316692232177
a-Toronto654017888223175
a-Tampa Bay663921684231203
m-N.Y. Rangers653719983215183
Pittsburgh6533221076214208
N.Y. Islanders683426876196187
Florida673327773229226
Washington673228771208200
Ottawa653328470206207
Buffalo653228569238236
Detroit663027969199217
Philadelphia6624311159169217
Montreal662634658180236
Columbus652038747169244

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas664020686212182
c-Dallas6636171385229178
p-Los Angeles673820985228221
c-Minnesota663821783191173
p-Seattle663722781232211
Edmonton673623880258228
c-Colorado643622678206181
Winnipeg663726377207187
Nashville633224771181185
Calgary6629241371204204
St. Louis652931563202237
Vancouver652832561222253
Arizona6623321157183233
Anaheim662235953168266
Chicago662238650165236
San Jose6719361250193257

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Tampa Bay 3, Chicago 1

Vegas 4, Carolina 0

St. Louis 5, Columbus 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 1

Toronto 7, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Florida 4, OT

Washington 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Dallas 4, Seattle 3, OT

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Minnesota 5, San Jose 2

Nashville 2, Los Angeles 1, SO

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

