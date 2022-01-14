All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Florida37257555149109
Tampa Bay39259555132112
N.Y. Rangers38241045211094
Carolina3424825011579
Toronto3523934911788
Washington37208949125104
Pittsburgh36211054711896
Boston34211124410787
Detroit381617537101128
Columbus351717135114122
Philadelphia36131673392122
New Jersey371418533107129
N.Y. Islanders2911126286782
Buffalo36111962896126
Ottawa30101822283108
Montreal3672451976131

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville382412250118103
Colorado34238349147112
St. Louis37221054912899
Vegas392314248138117
Minnesota342210246129105
Anaheim401914745120117
Los Angeles37191354310696
San Jose382017141105117
Calgary34171164010587
Winnipeg34171253910299
Edmonton341814238113111
Dallas34181423898103
Vancouver36161733593104
Chicago37141853390123
Seattle36102242498133
Arizona3582342077133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Columbus 6, Carolina 0

Tampa Bay 4, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 3, Detroit 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 2, Seattle 1

Buffalo 4, Nashville 1

Chicago 3, Montreal 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Calgary 1

N.Y. Rangers 3, San Jose 0

Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Florida 7, Dallas 1

Minnesota 7, Anaheim 3

Colorado 4, Arizona 3, SO

Vegas at Edmonton, ppd

Saturday's Games

Nashville at Boston, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, ppd

Vancouver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, ppd

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, ppd

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vancouver at Washington, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, ppd

Monday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, ppd

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you