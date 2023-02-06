All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Boston51397583192111
m-Carolina51349876173136
m-New Jersey503313470176135
a-Toronto523113870175141
a-Tampa Bay493216165176148
m-N.Y. Rangers502814864162133
Washington532720660166152
Pittsburgh492416957161153
N.Y. Islanders532622557150145
Buffalo502620456186170
Florida532522656185184
Ottawa502423351151159
Philadelphia522122951143164
Detroit482119850145160
Montreal512027444134189
Columbus511532434131198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Dallas5229131068176135
c-Winnipeg523219165167137
p-Seattle492915563177151
p-Los Angeles532818763173183
p-Vegas512918462160148
Edmonton502818460187163
c-Minnesota492718458153141
Calgary5124171058164158
Colorado482718357151133
Nashville482418654137141
St. Louis512325349156185
Vancouver502026444170201
San Jose5115251141157196
Arizona511728640134179
Anaheim511629638127208
Chicago481529434118176

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 2, Philadelphia 1

Florida 7, Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 5, Vancouver 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Calgary 4, OT

Dallas 3, Anaheim 2, SO

Arizona 3, Minnesota 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

