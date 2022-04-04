All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida6948156102287204
m-Carolina694516898230164
a-Toronto694519595264209
m-N.Y. Rangers704420694214185
a-Boston694420593220185
Tampa Bay694319793230198
m-Pittsburgh7041191092233188
Washington6937221084226202
N.Y. Islanders683227973190186
Columbus703232670225263
Detroit692634961197268
Buffalo7025341161193248
Ottawa682537656181221
Philadelphia6922361155179246
New Jersey692439654213258
Montreal6919391149178262

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado6949146104262189
c-Minnesota684320591252209
p-Calgary684019989238171
c-St. Louis6939201088250202
p-Los Angeles7138231086205202
p-Edmonton704025585249225
Nashville683925482224199
Vegas713928482227210
Dallas683926381201204
Winnipeg7033271076217219
Vancouver7032281074198202
Anaheim7128311268199230
San Jose682931866181218
Chicago7024351159188247
Seattle692241650182242
Arizona702243549177254

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Columbus 2, OT

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

