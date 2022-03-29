All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|m-Carolina
|66
|44
|15
|7
|95
|222
|157
|a-Florida
|65
|44
|15
|6
|94
|264
|191
|m-Pittsburgh
|67
|40
|17
|10
|90
|225
|179
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|66
|42
|19
|5
|89
|203
|172
|a-Tampa Bay
|65
|41
|18
|6
|88
|215
|182
|a-Toronto
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|239
|197
|Boston
|65
|41
|19
|5
|87
|200
|174
|Washington
|68
|37
|21
|10
|84
|225
|197
|Columbus
|66
|32
|29
|5
|69
|216
|246
|N.Y. Islanders
|64
|28
|27
|9
|65
|174
|178
|Detroit
|66
|26
|32
|8
|60
|189
|253
|Buffalo
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|237
|Philadelphia
|66
|21
|34
|11
|53
|171
|233
|New Jersey
|66
|24
|37
|5
|53
|203
|239
|Ottawa
|65
|23
|36
|6
|52
|170
|213
|Montreal
|66
|18
|37
|11
|47
|169
|247
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Colorado
|66
|46
|14
|6
|98
|253
|184
|p-Calgary
|65
|40
|17
|8
|88
|231
|160
|c-Minnesota
|64
|40
|20
|4
|84
|237
|202
|c-St. Louis
|65
|36
|20
|9
|81
|230
|188
|p-Los Angeles
|68
|36
|23
|9
|81
|196
|194
|Nashville
|66
|38
|24
|4
|80
|217
|194
|p-Edmonton
|67
|37
|25
|5
|79
|233
|216
|Vegas
|68
|36
|28
|4
|76
|216
|206
|Dallas
|64
|36
|25
|3
|75
|189
|192
|Winnipeg
|67
|32
|25
|10
|74
|209
|207
|Vancouver
|68
|32
|27
|9
|73
|193
|195
|San Jose
|65
|29
|28
|8
|66
|173
|204
|Anaheim
|67
|27
|29
|11
|65
|189
|218
|Chicago
|67
|24
|33
|10
|58
|184
|235
|Seattle
|66
|21
|39
|6
|48
|176
|233
|Arizona
|66
|20
|41
|5
|45
|168
|240
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2
Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT
Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT
Toronto 5, Florida 2
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO
Monday's Games
Carolina 6, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1
Buffalo 6, Chicago 5
Edmonton 6, Arizona 1
Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday's Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
