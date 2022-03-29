All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina664415795222157
a-Florida654415694264191
m-Pittsburgh6740171090225179
m-N.Y. Rangers664219589203172
a-Tampa Bay654118688215182
a-Toronto654119587239197
Boston654119587200174
Washington6837211084225197
Columbus663229569216246
N.Y. Islanders642827965174178
Detroit662632860189253
Buffalo6724331058184237
Philadelphia6621341153171233
New Jersey662437553203239
Ottawa652336652170213
Montreal6618371147169247

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado664614698253184
p-Calgary654017888231160
c-Minnesota644020484237202
c-St. Louis653620981230188
p-Los Angeles683623981196194
Nashville663824480217194
p-Edmonton673725579233216
Vegas683628476216206
Dallas643625375189192
Winnipeg6732251074209207
Vancouver683227973193195
San Jose652928866173204
Anaheim6727291165189218
Chicago6724331058184235
Seattle662139648176233
Arizona662041545168240

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Pittsburgh 11, Detroit 2

Nashville 5, Philadelphia 4

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, OT

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1, OT

Toronto 5, Florida 2

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, SO

Monday's Games

Carolina 6, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Vancouver 1

Buffalo 6, Chicago 5

Edmonton 6, Arizona 1

Seattle 6, Los Angeles 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

