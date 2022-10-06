All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Buffalo541081411
Carolina541082411
New Jersey54108136
Toronto54108209
Washington53117139
Columbus632171618
Boston53206139
Ottawa633062125
N.Y. Rangers522151415
N.Y. Islanders42204812
Pittsburgh523041018
Detroit624041515
Philadelphia61413816
Florida41302916
Montreal605111324
Tampa Bay30300214

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
St. Louis6510102314
Minnesota541081810
San Jose541081914
Seattle54108157
Anaheim642082015
Calgary743081613
Edmonton743082017
Nashville43017165
Winnipeg531171613
Colorado632171318
Los Angeles522151113
Vegas522151616
Dallas624041319
Vancouver613241226
Chicago41302512
Arizona504111319

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0

Colorado 2, Dallas 1

Thursday's Games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

