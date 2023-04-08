All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
z-Boston7861125127288167
x-Carolina7950209109254205
x-New Jersey7950218108279218
x-N.Y. Rangers79462112104269213
x-Toronto78462111103263215
x-Tampa Bay794528696271243
Pittsburgh8040301090258256
Florida794131789281263
N.Y. Islanders794030989233215
Buffalo783932785282287
Ottawa793735781248261
Detroit7935341080238264
Washington783435977242249
Philadelphia7829361371210261
Montreal793142668225291
Columbus782446856206315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Vegas7949228106264225
x-Edmonton7947239103312257
x-Colorado7747246100262212
x-Dallas78432114100271214
x-Los Angeles79452410100269250
x-Minnesota7844241098233213
x-Seattle784426896276245
Winnipeg784332389235218
Calgary7937271589256246
Nashville784030888219227
St. Louis793735781258290
Vancouver783536777266290
Arizona7927391367218286
San Jose7822401660228301
Chicago782547656190283
Anaheim7823451056196320

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 4, Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 1

Vegas at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 5:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

