EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Boston6751115107251148
m-Carolina664414896222168
m-New Jersey684417795239185
a-Toronto674018989227181
m-N.Y. Rangers6839191088226191
a-Tampa Bay694122688241210
Pittsburgh6834241078223220
N.Y. Islanders703527878204195
Florida683427775238231
Washington693329773216209
Buffalo673328672246244
Ottawa683331470214223
Detroit673028969200219
Montreal692736660195257
Philadelphia6724321159172222
Columbus672139749176253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
p-Vegas694221690224195
p-Los Angeles694020989237224
c-Dallas6937191387237189
c-Minnesota683921886203183
c-Colorado673922684221190
p-Edmonton693823884268232
Seattle683823783236217
Winnipeg693828379213197
Calgary6931241476219211
Nashville663425775189192
St. Louis672933563210250
Vancouver672933563229258
Arizona6926321163195242
Chicago682438654173240
Anaheim6822361054175277
San Jose6919361452199265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2

Florida 9, Montreal 5

Colorado 5, Ottawa 4

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Boston 3, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 4, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

