All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|67
|51
|11
|5
|107
|251
|148
|m-Carolina
|66
|44
|14
|8
|96
|222
|168
|m-New Jersey
|68
|44
|17
|7
|95
|239
|185
|a-Toronto
|67
|40
|18
|9
|89
|227
|181
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|68
|39
|19
|10
|88
|226
|191
|a-Tampa Bay
|69
|41
|22
|6
|88
|241
|210
|Pittsburgh
|68
|34
|24
|10
|78
|223
|220
|N.Y. Islanders
|70
|35
|27
|8
|78
|204
|195
|Florida
|68
|34
|27
|7
|75
|238
|231
|Washington
|69
|33
|29
|7
|73
|216
|209
|Buffalo
|67
|33
|28
|6
|72
|246
|244
|Ottawa
|68
|33
|31
|4
|70
|214
|223
|Detroit
|67
|30
|28
|9
|69
|200
|219
|Montreal
|69
|27
|36
|6
|60
|195
|257
|Philadelphia
|67
|24
|32
|11
|59
|172
|222
|Columbus
|67
|21
|39
|7
|49
|176
|253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|69
|42
|21
|6
|90
|224
|195
|p-Los Angeles
|69
|40
|20
|9
|89
|237
|224
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|19
|13
|87
|237
|189
|c-Minnesota
|68
|39
|21
|8
|86
|203
|183
|c-Colorado
|67
|39
|22
|6
|84
|221
|190
|p-Edmonton
|69
|38
|23
|8
|84
|268
|232
|Seattle
|68
|38
|23
|7
|83
|236
|217
|Winnipeg
|69
|38
|28
|3
|79
|213
|197
|Calgary
|69
|31
|24
|14
|76
|219
|211
|Nashville
|66
|34
|25
|7
|75
|189
|192
|St. Louis
|67
|29
|33
|5
|63
|210
|250
|Vancouver
|67
|29
|33
|5
|63
|229
|258
|Arizona
|69
|26
|32
|11
|63
|195
|242
|Chicago
|68
|24
|38
|6
|54
|173
|240
|Anaheim
|68
|22
|36
|10
|54
|175
|277
|San Jose
|69
|19
|36
|14
|52
|199
|265
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO
Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO
N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2
Florida 9, Montreal 5
Colorado 5, Ottawa 4
Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Boston 3, Winnipeg 0
Chicago 2, Nashville 1
Edmonton 4, Dallas 1
Calgary 7, Vegas 2
Arizona 3, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1
Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT
Friday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg at Nashville, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 4 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
