All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Boston
|71
|55
|11
|5
|115
|269
|153
|x-Carolina
|70
|46
|16
|8
|100
|233
|181
|m-New Jersey
|72
|45
|19
|8
|98
|251
|198
|a-Toronto
|71
|43
|19
|9
|95
|245
|196
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|72
|42
|20
|10
|94
|243
|195
|a-Tampa Bay
|73
|42
|25
|6
|90
|252
|228
|N.Y. Islanders
|73
|37
|27
|9
|83
|219
|203
|Pittsburgh
|72
|35
|27
|10
|80
|231
|233
|Florida
|72
|36
|29
|7
|79
|252
|247
|Washington
|73
|34
|31
|8
|76
|233
|227
|Ottawa
|72
|35
|32
|5
|75
|228
|233
|Buffalo
|71
|34
|31
|6
|74
|256
|267
|Detroit
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|209
|235
|Philadelphia
|71
|27
|32
|12
|66
|192
|236
|Montreal
|72
|28
|38
|6
|62
|203
|268
|Columbus
|71
|23
|41
|7
|53
|194
|277
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|p-Vegas
|72
|45
|21
|6
|96
|238
|202
|p-Los Angeles
|71
|41
|20
|10
|92
|247
|229
|c-Dallas
|72
|39
|19
|14
|92
|250
|201
|c-Minnesota
|72
|41
|22
|9
|91
|216
|197
|c-Colorado
|71
|42
|23
|6
|90
|236
|197
|p-Edmonton
|72
|41
|23
|8
|90
|283
|243
|Seattle
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|246
|229
|Winnipeg
|73
|41
|29
|3
|85
|221
|205
|Nashville
|70
|36
|26
|8
|80
|200
|206
|Calgary
|73
|32
|26
|15
|79
|233
|229
|St. Louis
|71
|32
|33
|6
|70
|224
|258
|Vancouver
|71
|32
|34
|5
|69
|244
|267
|Arizona
|73
|27
|34
|12
|66
|204
|253
|Anaheim
|72
|23
|39
|10
|56
|186
|291
|Chicago
|71
|24
|41
|6
|54
|176
|255
|San Jose
|72
|19
|38
|15
|53
|206
|281
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Detroit 3
Toronto 6, Florida 2
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 3, Calgary 2
Vancouver 7, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Friday's Games
Columbus 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Buffalo 5, New Jersey 4
Colorado 3, Arizona 1
Saturday's Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 2 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 5 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 10 p.m.
