All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida483310571197141
a-Tampa Bay493211670169139
m-Pittsburgh503111870169132
m-Carolina473211468163112
m-N.Y. Rangers483113466147123
a-Toronto463112365167125
Washington512715963166142
Boston472716458136132
Detroit502222650144174
Columbus472323147149173
N.Y. Islanders431720640105122
Buffalo481624840131167
Philadelphia481524939122167
New Jersey501728539146182
Ottawa461725438124150
Montreal48833723106191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado48359474193135
c-Minnesota453012363174134
p-Calgary472813662164112
c-St. Louis472814561167131
Nashville492817460150138
p-Vegas492818359162145
p-Edmonton472618355154149
Los Angeles482417755138135
Anaheim502318955146147
Dallas472619254141142
Winnipeg472118850137140
Vancouver492221650126135
San Jose472221448126145
Chicago491824743120163
Seattle491629436129173
Arizona481232428108180

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

St. Louis 5, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Boston 1, SO

Washington 4, Nashville 1

Calgary 6, Columbus 2

Dallas 4, Colorado 1

Edmonton 5, Los Angeles 2

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2, OT

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

Thursday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Calgary, 10 p.m.

