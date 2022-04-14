All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Florida7352156110305216
x-Carolina7448188104247177
x-N.Y. Rangers7548216102231191
x-Toronto7347206100279226
a-Tampa Bay734421896239205
Boston734523595229199
m-Pittsburgh7542221195247210
Washington7341221092249212
N.Y. Islanders723429977200200
Columbus743533676240274
Detroit7328351066210281
Buffalo7527371165208266
Ottawa732740660197237
New Jersey732641658227271
Philadelphia7423401157190269
Montreal7420431151193284

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
x-Colorado7353146112284201
p-Calgary734519999258181
c-Minnesota724521696268223
c-St. Louis7343201096268209
p-Edmonton744226690256235
Nashville734226589237210
Dallas734227488215217
p-Los Angeles7639271088220225
Vegas744029585238221
Vancouver7436281082217210
Winnipeg7435281181230232
Anaheim7529331371210245
San Jose7229331068186229
Chicago7324381159194260
Seattle732344652189255
Arizona732246549181271

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Columbus 5, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Nashville, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 12:30 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

