EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
a-Florida634314692258183
m-Carolina644215791209154
m-Pittsburgh6639171088214177
m-N.Y. Rangers654119587198168
a-Boston654119587200174
a-Tampa Bay644018686211181
Toronto634018585232191
Washington6636201082220188
Columbus653229468214243
N.Y. Islanders632826965173174
Detroit652631860187242
Buffalo652333955174227
Philadelphia6521331153167228
Ottawa642336551167209
New Jersey642336551197233
Montreal6417371044163242

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado654614597251181
p-Calgary643917886222155
c-Minnesota623820480231198
c-St. Louis633519979224180
p-Los Angeles663522979191186
Nashville653724478212190
p-Edmonton653624577222206
Dallas633624375188188
Vegas673528474211202
Winnipeg6631251072207206
Vancouver663126971188190
Anaheim6627281165188214
San Jose642828864169203
Chicago652432957175224
Seattle642038646168228
Arizona642040444166232

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

N.Y. Rangers 5, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3, OT

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, Philadelphia 3

Saturday's Games

Boston 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 2, Detroit 1, OT

Chicago at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Florida at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

