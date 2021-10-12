All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Detroit0000000
Ottawa0000000
Florida0000000
Buffalo0000000
Boston0000000
Montreal0000000
Toronto0000000
N.Y. Islanders0000000
N.Y. Rangers0000000
Washington0000000
Carolina0000000
Columbus0000000
New Jersey0000000
Philadelphia0000000
Pittsburgh1100262
Tampa Bay1010026

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Nashville0000000
Colorado0000000
Winnipeg0000000
St. Louis0000000
Dallas0000000
Arizona0000000
Minnesota0000000
Chicago0000000
Edmonton0000000
Anaheim0000000
Vancouver0000000
Seattle0000000
Vegas0000000
San Jose0000000
Los Angeles0000000
Calgary0000000

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

