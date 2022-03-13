All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
m-Carolina584112587196135
a-Florida584013585243170
a-Tampa Bay583715680198170
a-Toronto583716579217176
m-N.Y. Rangers593717579180154
m-Pittsburgh593515979193158
Boston593618577180160
Washington6032181074197169
Columbus592927361193218
Detroit592428755170221
N.Y. Islanders552324854148154
New Jersey592232549179208
Ottawa582132547154189
Philadelphia5818301046145202
Buffalo591932846157210
Montreal581535838143221

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
c-Colorado594113587230170
p-Calgary583615779204140
c-St. Louis583417775208161
c-Minnesota573419472216187
p-Los Angeles603220872175171
Nashville583321470184164
p-Edmonton593223468193187
Vegas603224468188177
Dallas573222367170169
Vancouver592923765172172
Anaheim6127241064177193
Winnipeg5926231062178184
San Jose582625759154182
Chicago602230852161208
Seattle611837642159220
Arizona581836440148210

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Vegas 2

Columbus 3, Minnesota 2, SO

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Washington 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 7, Nashville 4

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Boston 3, Arizona 2

New Jersey 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Chicago 6, Ottawa 3

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Seattle 4, Montreal 3, SO

N.Y. Rangers 7, Dallas 4

San Jose 5, Los Angeles 0

Edmonton 4, Tampa Bay 1

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Toronto vs. Buffalo at Tim Hortons Field, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Florida at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arizona at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

