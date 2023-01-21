All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Boston4536547617396
Carolina45289864146122
Toronto462811763156122
New Jersey452912462159120
Tampa Bay452915159163135
N.Y. Rangers462514757145123
Washington482517656154133
Pittsburgh452315753147136
N.Y. Islanders472319551139131
Florida482320551163163
Buffalo452319349172155
Detroit441917846137151
Philadelphia461920745128149
Ottawa452022343132147
Montreal461924341122169
Columbus451330228114177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GPWLOTPtsGFGA
Dallas472713761163124
Winnipeg462916159150122
Seattle452714458165142
Vegas462816258149133
Los Angeles472516656154161
Edmonton472618355174155
Minnesota452516454143130
Calgary472216953150143
Colorado442417351139123
St. Louis462320349146162
Nashville452118648124133
Vancouver451824339153182
San Jose461423937142175
Arizona451426533119165
Anaheim471329531113199
Chicago431326430102158

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 4, Vancouver 1

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 5, Minnesota 3

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

